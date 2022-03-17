5 Things The Chadster Hated About Thunder Rosa's Championship Win

Last night on AEW Dynamite at the St. Patrick's Day Slam, Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker to win the AEW Women's World Championship, and after a thorough and extremely objective evaluation, The Chadster's verdict is in, and he absolutely hated it! Even though The Chadster is pro wrestling's only unbiased journalist, The Chadster knows that a lot of AEW marks will argue with The Chadster's unbiased assessment of the title win, so The Chadster has decided to back up his statement with evidence. Here are five things The Chadster hated about Thunder Rosa's championship win.

This main event match showed how far AEW's women's division has come in the last two years.

When AEW launched and started threatening the status quo of The Chadster's beloved WWE as the unchallenged premier wrestling company in the world, even beating The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. But just as WWE has tried to shift its women's division in a direction by hiring John Laurenitis and bringing back the Divas style of match, AEW has stubbornly continued to build and improve its women's division to the point where it can carry a major event like St. Patrick's Day Slam and sell out an arena. Auughh man! So unfair!

Thunder Rosa won the match in her hometown.

Everybody knows that if you make fans too happy, they start to expect you to make them happy all the time. That's why Vince McMahon is smart enough to make sure wrestlers always lose humiliatingly in their hometown. But Tony Khan doesn't understand anything at all about the wrestling business, so he pushed back Rosa's win until it could happen in San Antonio.

Only pinfall and submission were allowed to win the match.

When cage matches were first devised, the idea was to prevent one's opponent from running away or winning by interference. WWE changed the game when they introduced their own version of the cage match where the point of the match is to escape the cage. AEW going back to the old way of doing things is regressive and takes away all those fun moments of someone climbing the cage really slowly or slowly crawling toward the cage door.

Thunder Rosa won the match cleanly with no interference.

WWE knows that it's important to make sure that nobody gets too over by getting wins over their opponents. When someone does get a win, it's important to make sure that the win isn't clean so that they don't gain too much popularity from it. As anyone who understands wrestling at all knows, when someone becomes too big a star, they no longer need the company. The fact that AEW ignores this and books so many clean wins is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything that Vince McMahon has ever done for the wrestling business. So of course Thunder Rosa pinned Britt Baker clean in the middle of the ring. The Chadster is so cheesed off about that!

AEW exists.

The Chadster hasn't been able to sexually perform since January 1, 2019. 'Nuff said.

