A Different World Sequel Series Gets Rare Netflix Pilot Order: Report

Reports are that Netflix has given a rare pilot order to writer/EP Felicia Pride and EP Debbie Allen's A Different World sequel series.

Back in August 2024, the word came down that Netflix, writer/executive producer Felicia Pride (Bel-Air, Grey's Anatomy), and executive producers Debbie Allen, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Reggie Bythewoodwere developing an A Different World sequel series. Now, reports are the streaming service is doing something that it's only done once before (in 2023, with Rightor Doyle's Samara Weaving-starring Little Sky) – giving the potential series a pilot order. While cast members were not revealed as of this afternoon's reporting, the pilot is allegedly set to film at the start of the summer to be able to overall assess the potential series' tone and direction (though Netflix did not confirm the reporting).

The series would reportedly focus on Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley's (Jasmine Guy) daughter as she begins her time as a student at Hillman College. Considering the original series wrapped up its six-season run with Dwayne and Whitley heading to Japan to start their new life after Dwayne received a lucrative career offer, it will be interesting to learn the backstory of what took place during the years that viewers missed.

While casting hasn't officially gotten underway yet, the original report noted that original series cast members have been contacted and that reactions have been positive. Along with Guy and Hardison, the original series also starred Dawnn Lewis, Darryl M. Bell, Sinbad, Charnele Brown, Cree Summer, and Glynn Turman. Originally a spinoff series from The Cosby Show focusing on Lisa Bonet's Denise Huxtable, the series would shift the focus to Guy, Hardison, and the strength of the ensemble cast after Bonet departed the series after its first season.

Allen, Werner, Prince-Bythewood, and Bythewood all worked on the original hit NBC series. Allen was director-producer, Prince-Bythewood and Bythewood were writers, and Werner executive produced for The Carsey-Werner Company. Last year, the cast reunited for a press tour that included visits with NBC's Today and ABC's The View to celebrate the show and its lasting legacy and impact. They also took part in a 10-city tour of a number of HBCCUs to promote student enrollment.

