Adnan Virk Has Had Enough And Leaves WWE After Just Over One Month

In news that will shock virtually no one, WWE.com has announced that Adnan Virk and the company have decided to part ways, just over one month after his debut on commentary. WWE decided to mix it up with the Raw commentary team the night after this past April's Wrestlemania and hired Virk to lead the revamped team. It felt off from the start, with many fans noting it sounded like Virk didn't know much about wrestling and kept stumbling his lines, most likely due to the oft-reported situation that Vince McMahon screams in commentators' ears nonstop and tries to feed them lines.

Adnan Virk was always a surprising and curious choice to lead (or even join) the Raw commentary team. Not surprising because he didn't have the chops for commentary, as he has had a very successful career in sports television, including on-air work for TSN, ESPN, and the MLB Network. No, it was surprising because someone with those bonafides usually doesn't work out in the, umm, unconventional world of WWE.

You can definitely see where WWE would look at bringing in a successful sports personality as a good get for themselves, but this is just one of many similar circumstances where the company was looking at themselves with rose-colored glasses and not accepting that they aren't really sports and aren't really normal entertainment. Wrestling, despite its gains in pop culture, is still a very niche thing and that is never more obvious than in how the production is put together.

So while we don't know the details yet, we can assume that the Adnan Virk/WWE divorce was a result of Virk not feeling comfortable in the WWE way of doing things and it was best for him to get out of dodge quickly, as fans have been pretty brutal during his short tenure with the company.

Another possibility is that maybe this was a cost-cutting effort. WWE has been releasing talent as of late and now news comes today from Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com that WWE's media department is being hit with layoffs as well.

Could Adnan Virk be part of these layoffs? Maybe, maybe not. If I were to make an educated guess, it would be that both parties realized this experiment was just not working for anyone and decided enough was enough.

While Adnan Virk probably won't be going into the WWE Hall of Fame (eh, who knows anymore?), he's going to be just fine in his sports broadcasting career. He's worked for the top spots in the business and I'm sure we'll see him back with ESPN or the MLB Network before too long.

As for WWE though, I guess we can look forward to Michael Cole's epic return to the announce table soon and fans can get back to hating on a guy they're more comfortable hating on.