Posted in: Adult Swim, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, april fools day, preview, smiling friends

Adult Swim Has "Special Broadcast 2024" Set: April Fool's Day Plans?

With only minutes to go until it's April Fool's Day, Adult Swim has a "Special Broadcast 2024" video ready to go. Here's what we know...

Article Summary Adult Swim teases "Special Broadcast 2024" on April Fool's Day: What's the surprise?

Creators Michael Cusack & Zach Hadel's "Smiling Friends" is set for tonight.

Nostalgic throwback to Adult Swim's New Year's "ball drop" and Season 2 details.

Recap our choice for funniest moment from "Smiling Friends" S01E08.

As excited as we were to learn that something new from Michael Cusack's (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) & Zach Hadel's (Hellbenders) Smiling Friends was set to hit Adult Swim screens on Sunday night, we could get past the date: March 31st at midnight – meaning that it would be April 1st… or, April Fool's Day. For those of you familiar with Adult Swim and April Fool's Days, then you know that pretty much anything & everything is fair game. Sure, we could get a new episode… maybe two… maybe they marathon the entire season. Or maybe it's the ultimate prank, and we don't end up getting anything – but I'm not feeling that one. We're definitely getting something – I'm just not buying into the idea that it's just going to be a "typical" screening. Well, it looks like we're going to find out in less than an hour – with Adult Swim posting a "Special Broadcast" video set to go live at 12:13 am ET. Stay tuned…

Here's a look back at Adult Swim's personalized "ball drop" from New Year's Eve, ahead of the Smiling Friends marathon (but no news on the second season – as much as we were hoping otherwise):

October's New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2023 brought fans an update on how things were looking with the second season. Along with a confirmation that 2024 will bring Season 2, viewers can expect a wide range of visuals coming their way – from 2D & 3D to stop-motion & live-action. In addition, they can look forward to the return of none other than Ulysses Walter Frog – otherwise known as "Mr. Frog" from The Mr. Frog Show.

And since we have you here – and in case you might've missed it the first time around – here's a look back at what we humbly consider to be the funniest moment (a two-part moment, technically) from the first season – S01E08: "Charlie Dies and Doesn't Come Back." And just to be clear, Charlie gave Jeremy more than enough warning. What happened was all on him – we've got Charlie's back. Following that, we have a look back at the series overview and official trailer:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!