Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW All In Main Event Set: MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW Championship

Cheesed off? The Chadster sure is! AEW's latest ploy on AEW Dynamite 200, MJF vs. Adam Cole, and a horsey sauce crisis! 😠🥪🎬

🔔 Ding Ding Ding 🔔 ! Brace yourselves wrestling fans, once again, Tony Khan is at it! The Chadster just can't believe his 👀 ! On the latest episode of Tony Khan's mockery of a wrestling promotion, AEW Dynamite 🧨, it was declared that MJF would be squaring off against Adam Cole in the main event for the upcoming AEW All In. The nerve of these people! 😡 The Chadster actually flung his preferred beverage, namely, a can of White Claw seltzer, straight at the television. 😤

Just imagine this folks, MJF, who waltzed onto the stage of AEW Dynamite with a tearful spiel about his past struggles and a newfound commitment to vulnerability. Auughh, man, so unfair! In this deeply contrived sob story, MJF paints himself as the victim of a disorder that causes feelings of rejection to blow way out of proportion, uses his suffering as a launchpad for announcing a shift in character and cements his bond with Adam Cole. How manipulative can you get?! 😠 Surely, Adam Cole should see through this?

Adam Cole, who The Chadster expected knew better, actually seems to be falling for MJF's manipulation, ignoring all his NXT training. He joins MJF in the ring and goes on to commend the scam artist for his courage to be vulnerable. Not satisfied with this, MJF muddles the waters further by offering Adam Cole what he claims Cole deserves – the biggest match, at AEW All In, for the AEW Championship. The audacity of it all! These people don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. The Chadster's blood boils!

Just another day in the life of The Chadster, folks. And that's not all. Today, some really suspicious went down. Of course, being the seasoned wrestling fan that he is, The Chadster was instantly on the alert. Now, get this, The Chadster decided to take a little drive down to Arby's in his stylish Mazda Miata for his favorite roast beef sandwich for lunch. But lo and behold, when The Chadster opened that sandwich, he was met with a horrifying sight.

No, it wasn't an undercooked beef or a wilted lettuce; it was far more sinister than that. Right there, written in that tangy horsey sauce, were the letters "A-E-W."

"Auughh man! So unfair!" The Chadster said, throwing down the sandwich in disgust. He could already feel his blood boiling up, as it always did when Tony Khan pulled some dumb stunt like this. It was just like the self-absorbed AEW owner to stoop so low, to drop his harmful messages right into The Chadster's unsuspecting lunch!

Despite how much he detests unnecessary confrontation, The Chadster had to stand up for what's right. He began scouring the restaurant, looking for any signs of that pesky Tony Khan. The Chadster must have looked a bit frantic because the manager, seeing his wild eyes and clenched fists, was edgy enough to call the cops. Apparently word has gotten around the local restaurants about what's been happening to The Chadster.

Annoyingly, the local police arrived and had a little 'chat' with The Chadster. Despite presenting his tainted sandwich 🥪 as key evidence, the officers inexplicably refused to accept that Tony Khan had infiltrated Arby's to cheese off The Chadster with his unsolicited A-E-W branding. Who knew the local law enforcement could be so blind to the torment of an innocent wrestling blogger? 😤

So yeah, that's how The Chadster's day has been – ruined lunch, insults from Tony Khan, and an unsympathetic wife Keighleyanne who wouldn't stop texting that guy Gary long enough to hear his take on MJF vs. Adam Cole at All In. The Chadster really wishes Khan could understand that it's just so disrespectful to mess about with others' lunches and hold wrestling PPVs in stadiums if you're not WWE. Clearly, the man doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠🥪👮‍♀️

Whew, okay, The Chadster's feeling a tad better now. Until next time, wrestling aficionados, it's back to WWE programming for The Chadster, a place where the wrestling business is truly understood. 🎈🏆🎉✨

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!