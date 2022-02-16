AEW Announces Live Music Concert

Cody Rhodes may have left AEW, but just because Cody and Brandi's storylines have ended, that doesn't mean the company is all out of questionable ideas. Next month, before the AEW Revolution PPV, AEW will hold a live concert, AEW Music Live. The show will feature live performances of AEW theme songs as well as songs from the upcoming Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence Vol. 1 hip hop compilation, performed by AEW music producer Mikey Ruckus along with rappers Monteasy and Wrestle and flow.

From the press release:

Two days ahead of the launch of its new collaboration album, Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1, AEW announced the launch of a live concert experience, "AEW Music Live!" with its first-ever show in Orlando on Saturday, March 5. Taking place at The Venue at UCF ahead of the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-view, AEW Music LIVE! adds yet another dimension to the footprint of AEW Themes, which continues to captivate listeners across the world with chart-topping music.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Doors for the event open on Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. ET, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m.

The announcement furthers the momentum of AEW Themes. "I AM," the theme for AEW's new signing Keith Lee, garnered more than 340,000 views on YouTube since launching last Wednesday night, and it was announced that Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 will benefit the Bootsy Collins Foundation, with the legendary funk musician contributing to the initial track on the project.

AEW Music LIVE! will be headlined by AEW's in-house producer, Mikey Rukus, and features a live band and support from rappers Monteasy, who contributed to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara's theme song "Take Flight," and Wrestle and Flow, known for Shawn Spears' and Serena Deeb's AEW themes. Both rappers were integral contributors to Who We Are, and the performances during the concert will include both original AEW themes and songs from the upcoming album.

An AEW concert series was inspired by Rukus' critically acclaimed live performance of The Lucha Bros.' theme, "Zero Miedo" at the AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view in September. Shortly after, Adam Cole's "All About Tha (Boom!)" theme reached #1 on the iTunes Metal Chart. Now, the themes that illustrate the personas of AEW's world class roster can be experienced like never before through this first-of-its-kind concert series.