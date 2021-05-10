AEW Announces Return to Touring in July

AEW is the first major wrestling promotion to announce a return to live touring, a press release from the company revealed Monday morning. AEW will kick off the tour with live episodes of Dynamite in July in Florida and Texas, with more events to follow. The shows will follow local coronavirus safety guidelines.

The decision to return to live touring follows the announcement that AEW Double or Nothing will take place at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, where all AEW events have emanated since near the start of the pandemic, with a full capacity crowd. Likewise, WWE admitted about 20,000 fans per night to WrestleMania and is rumored to hope to return to live touring by SummerSlam in August.

From the press release:

After safely hosting 27 live, ticketed events throughout the past nine months at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Fla., AEW is bringing the excitement of its flagship show AEW DYNAMITE to Miami, Austin and Dallas this summer. AEW will become the first major wrestling promotion to safely return to a traveling schedule since March 2020. The dates for the live shows in Miami, Austin and Dallas are: Wednesday, July 7: James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Wednesday, July 14: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas (greater Austin area)

Wednesday, July 21: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas (greater Dallas area) General tickets for the three shows will go on sale this Friday, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT via AEWTIX.com. At the same time, tickets for the Miami and Austin shows will be available via Ticketmaster.com, while tickets for the Dallas show can be purchased at CurtisCulwellCenter.com. Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees). Each event will be held in compliance with state COVID safety guidelines, and seating capacities will adhere to state and local mandates.

The press release goes on to promise more new dates to come and announce the rescheduling of several previously booked dates:

The show at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on June 23 has been rescheduled for Friday,

November 5, 2021. The live event will be an AEW TNT television taping.

Wednesday, January, 12, 2022, as an AEW DYNAMITE event.

In a statement in a press release, Tony Khan thanks plans in Florida for acting as guinea pigs:

We're so appreciative of our fans in Jacksonville who have been with us these past nine months. Their support and

incredible energy have lifted us week after week, and viewers have fed off their enthusiasm and support. Daily's Place will always be our home. Looking ahead, we're thrilled to welcome our fans back to become part of the action in Miami, Austin and Dallas. We've missed touring cities, meeting the fans and hearing their roar during our live shows. Please be assured, we are working closely with the venues to comply with state and local regulations in each city. Miami, Austin and Dallas are the first of many as we gear up the trucks to travel around the country again!

Will WWE respond by trying to beat AEW back to touring with even earlier shows? We'll keep you posted. More information about the events, and links to purchase tickets, can be found here.

