AEW Collision and AEW Rampage Preview: An Audacious AEW Overload

Discover why AEW’s double-header of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage tonight is a total disaster! Tony Khan strikes again to ruin The Chadster's weekend! 📅😡🚫

🚨🚨🚨 AUUGHH MAN! So unfair! 😫😫😫 AEW Collision and AEW Rampage are totally ruining The Chadster's weekend plans! 📅📅📅 The Chadster was really looking forward to just relaxing and basking in the glorious afterglow of last night's WWE Smackdown while sipping on a refreshing White Claw seltzer. 🥤🥤🥤 But of course, Tony Khan just HAD to go and schedule not one, but TWO shows tonight, taking up a whopping three hours of The Chadster's precious Saturday evening! 😠😠😠

The Chadster is absolutely convinced that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster and is deliberately planning AEW Collision and AEW Rampage to coincide with The Chadster's personal schedule, just to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 🤬🤬🤬 And as if that wasn't bad enough, Tony Khan is also putting on the AEW Dynasty PPV tomorrow night! Two nights in a row of AEW is just too much for The Chadster to handle! 😵😵😵

The Chadster is extra cheesed off because this AEW programming onslaught comes on the heels of the tragic news that WWE was forced to release five talented wrestlers from its roster: Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Veer, Sanga, and Xyon Quinn. 😢😢😢 Tony Khan has no respect for WWE's loss and is probably drooling at the mouth to scoop up these wrestlers for AEW. 🤑🤑🤑 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

Speaking of disrespect, let's take a look at the match cards for tonight's AEW Collision and AEW Rampage. 🙄🙄🙄 Collision has a Bunkhouse Brawl with BCC's Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli vs The Don Callis Family's. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and FTR, The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti and Top Flight, Leyla Hirsch vs. Skye Blue, and Powerhouse Hobbs in action. YAWN! 😴😴😴 None of these matches will even come close to the glory of WWE, no matter how much Tony Khan tries. 💩💩💩

And don't even get The Chadster started on Rampage! 🤮🤮🤮 They've got Rob Van Dam competing in a High-Flying Four-Way Elimination match with Lee Johnson, Isiah Kassidy, and Komander. Are you kidding The Chadster?! RVD is a WWE Hall of Famer! He's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back by appearing on AEW! 🔪🔪🔪 Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤡🤡🤡 Plus, Yuka Sakazaki takes on Emi Sakura, and Kyle O'Reilly, Rocky Romero, and Daddy Magic Matt Menard face Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven in a hugely disrespectful six-man tag. And Cool Hand Angelo Parker has something to say about his girlfriend, Ruby Soho, getting pregnant? Clearly that storyline is just a dig at The Chadster's well-known sexual impotence. It's unbelievable that Tony Khan would go so far as to have a pair of wrestlers have a child just to cheese off The Chadster! It's just so unfair!

The Chadster is warning you, dear readers, do NOT tune in to TNT tonight at 8/7C for this AEW Collision and AEW Rampage nonsense! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️ It will only encourage Tony Khan and his relentless mission to destroy The Chadster's life. This three-hour block of sports entertainment is nothing more than a desperate attempt to trick you into buying the AEW Dynasty PPV tomorrow. Don't fall for it! 🚫🚫🚫 Stay strong, stay loyal to WWE, and together we can put an end to Tony Khan's reign of terror! 💪💪💪

