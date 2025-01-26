Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Can't Compete With WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Tony Khan's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster with AEW Collision went head-to-head with WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, and the results were exactly what you'd expect! 😤

Article Summary AEW Collision fails to respect wrestling psychology with unrealistic matches.

Tony Khan's booking disrespects WWE's legacy and traditions.

High-flying styles ruin wrestling, and The Chadster's marriage suffers.

Sensational AEW matches can't compete with WWE's storytelling.

The Chadster had to suffer through another episode of AEW Collision last night, and once again Tony Khan proved he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 😤 What makes it even worse is that Khan deliberately scheduled AEW Collision head-to-head with WWE's spectacular Saturday Night's Main Event, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it 😢

The show opened with Samoa Joe vs Nick Wayne, and auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The match featured all kinds of unrealistic moves and spots that would never be allowed in WWE because WWE actually respects wrestling psychology. The Chadster heard Eric Bischoff say on his podcast just last week, "These AEW matches are like watching a bunch of kids playing Street Fighter in their backyard, unlike WWE's matches, which are the perfect expression of the wrestling art form," which just shows how objective and unbiased Eric's wrestling journalism is 📱

Then there was Kazuchika Okada vs Komander, which was just ridiculous 🙄 The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how this kind of high-flying style is ruining wrestling, but she just kept texting that guy Gary and mumbling something about "letting people enjoy things." The Chadster knows she secretly agrees with The Chadster, but Tony Khan has somehow gotten into her head too 😔

Speaking of Tony Khan getting into The Chadster's head, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night 😱 The Chadster was driving the Chadster's Mazda Miata through Daily's Place, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, wearing nothing but a replica AEW Championship belt. He kept whispering "Watch AEW Collision" over and over while spraying White Claw all over the interior. The Chadster tried to escape, but every exit just led to more Tony Khan, who began dancing seductively and crawling on his hands and knees toward The Chadster. 😰 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and The Chadster knows Tony Khan is doing this on purpose to cheese The Chadster off 😤

The trios match with The Undisputed Kingdom literally stabbed Triple H right in the back, especially when Adam Cole did the "Boom" gesture 💔 As wrestling's only unbiased journalist, The Chadster can't help but notice how Bully Ray was right when he said on Busted Open Radio, "AEW is just trying to recreate WWE moments without understanding what made them special." So true! 📢

The contract signing between Mariah May and Toni Storm was just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand storytelling 🎭 Having Storm reveal her amnesia was fake all along makes no sense – WWE would never do something so convoluted! As Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio just yesterday, "In WWE, we kept stories simple – good guy hits bad guy with chair. That's storytelling!" The Chadster couldn't agree more with such objective analysis 📢

The match between Gates of Agony and Hounds of Hell was just typical AEW spot fest nonsense 😤 What happened to the days when tag team wrestling was about following the rules and tagging in and out properly? The Chadster had to crack open another White Claw just to get through it 🍺

The women's four-way match was a complete disaster that had The Chadster throwing White Claws at the TV in frustration 😡 Yuka Sakazaki winning by rollup just shows how Tony Khan doesn't understand proper match finishes. When Keighleyanne saw The Chadster's perfectly justified reaction to this booking, she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. The Chadster knows it's all Tony Khan's fault! 💔

Harley Cameron saves the day and helps set the stage for Yuka Sakazaki to get a shot at Mercedes Moné this Wednesday night! #AEWCollision Homecoming is LIVE on TNT and max [image or embed] — AEW On TV (@aewontv.bsky.social) January 25, 2025 at 9:39 PM

And don't even get The Chadster started on that main event with Takeshita vs Shibata! Talk about two spot monkeys who don't understand the wrestling business! 🐒 The match was filled with strikes and submissions that looked way too stiff – nothing like the safe, proper wrestling you see in WWE. The Chadster likes to be constantly reminded that wrestling is fake when he watches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan doesn't get this! 😤

The Chadster had to throw three White Claws at the TV during AEW Collision, and when The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to clean up the mess, she just rolled her eyes and said, "Chad, maybe if you stopped obsessing over AEW, our marriage wouldn't be falling apart." But The Chadster knows it's Tony Khan who's really responsible for all of this! 😭

The bottom line is that AEW Collision is just another example of Tony Khan trying to rain on WWE's parade. While WWE was putting on a masterpiece with Saturday Night's Main Event, Khan was over here booking matches that completely disrespect everything Triple H has built 🏗️

The Chadster can only hope that one day Tony Khan will stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and learn how to book wrestling the right way – the WWE way! 💪 Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased wrestling journalism that this industry desperately needs 📝

