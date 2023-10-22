Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision: House of Black Returns to Dominate Competition

Tony Khan is at it again, ruining wrestling with a big House of Black return on AEW Collision! Join The Chadster in surviving the encounter. 😣😤

🙄😒 Welcome, welcome, wrestling fans! The Chadster is here once again to provide you with the most unbearably unbiased review of last night's episode of AEW Collision. 😫 Auughh man! It's so unfair that The Chadster has to subject himself to this show just for you fans. It's like Tony Khan is laughing at him from his luxurious billionaire mansion, while The Chadster is struggling to vicariously cling onto the sanity of WWE's structured programming. 😓😠

Last night's AEW Collision saw a bundle of one-on-one matches and tag team bouts that failed, quite spectacularly, to live up to the expected standards of wrestling entertainment as set by WWE. 😣 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Starting off, the match between Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson saw Bryan roll up Andrade for the easy win. It was followed up by some unnecessary lights-out trick where Malakai Black appeared to take a cheap shot at Danielson. The match barely had anything for the fans, and Tony Khan thinks it's good booking! 🤨😖

The Chadster is sure you didn't miss that flashy bout between Skye Blue and Hollyhood Haley. The match, if one can even call it that, ended with Skye Blue delivering a running powerbomb and pin on Hollyhood Haley. Sadly, it wasn't even slightly reminiscent of WWE's superior wrestling. Heck, The Chadster could do a better powerbomb! 😤👎

The Bullet Club Gold's The Gunns then took on Outrunners. The Gunns won the match, but was that necessary? And what was with the Devil-masked man appearing at the end? Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Are we supposed to wonder whether that was MJF threatening Jay White? Tony Khan is trying to get fans invested in this blatant swerver and it's

ot cool. 😤

Miro, the so-called Redeemer was up against Action Andretti next. What happened to the Miro that The Chadster loved watching at WWE? This wasn't wrestling, it was just some poorly performed submission hold on poor Andretti. 😠

The Chadster then had to endure a Memphis Street Fight between Eddie Kingston and Jeff Jarrett. Sullying wrestling with trash cans and kendo sticks, it couldn't get lower than this. It ended with Jarrett winning because he had his pals interfering. 😡 Eddie Kingston, instead of accepting his defeat, took to chastising Jay Lethal backstage. Really, AEW? Is this what they call wrestling? 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Next came a rude interruption from the House of Black again — who does that? 😣 — during FTR's match against Bad Thad Brown & Darian Bengston. So, what exactly was the point of that? To build House of Black, led by WWE traitor Malakai Black, as a threat to all of Collision? That's such an underhanded way to get heat.

The main event, of course, saw Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta lose against Big Bill and Ricky Starks. And Jon Moxley returned…yay? 😠 With Moxley and FTR, the BCC was able to drive off House of Black, Big Bill, and Starks to end on a so-called happy note for fans after Ricky Starks ate the Big Rig. Tony Khan should hang out at the Stamford office for a while to understand how to manage a wrestling company with utmost respect. But does he understand a single thing about the wrestling business? Nope. 😑

Showing that Tony Khan doesn't keep his personal crusade against The Chadster confined to just wrestling, The Chadster dreamed of hanging out with WWE Superstar Baron Corbin last night. The Chadster and Corbin were drinking White Claws and grilling steaks when, just like on AEW Collision, the lights went out. But instead of Malakai Black, Tony Khan appeared out of nowhere, booping The Chadster on the nose. The lights went out and he disappeared. It's clear that even in The Chadster's dreams, Khan has to come and ruin everything. Khan really needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. 😢

Ugh, AEW wasn't even done after Collision ended. They aired Battle of the Belts immediately after and The Chadster will have to watch and review that too. So, come back soon for that, guys. Please pray for The Chadster. 🙁🙏

