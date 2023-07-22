Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision Preview: Owen Hart Tournament Fallout and More

This preview of AEW Collision warns true WWE fans of Tony Khan's latest antics aimed at undermining the wrestling business! 😤

Welcome, true WWE fans only! That billionaire meddler, Tony Khan, has rolled out yet another convoluted scheme to disrespect the wrestling business with his upcoming AEW Collision show tonight. The Chadster is here, yet again, to shine a light on just how unbalanced this whole setup truly is in his trademarked unbiased fashion. 😤

Let's just dive right into this cesspool, shall we? Starting with the AEW World Trios Championship Match. The House of Black vs. The Acclaimed rematch. Auughh man! So unfair! Why should anyone even praise a trio division in the first place? It's just a cheap ploy to get more bodies on the screen. WWE has tag teams with two people, so AEW has to have three? It's petty, it's childish, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😩

Moving on, guess what? We've got Skye Blue vs. Taya Valkyrie. Two more wrestlers forced to survive in the WWE-bashing chaos that Tony Khan has cooked up. The Chadster feels for them, truly. Valkyrie, a former WWE name, has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by stepping into Khan's playground. These performers just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Oh, and prepare yourselves, folks! We also have Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin in tag team action. Bullet Club Gold, having lost the war last week, is apparently on a "redemption" mission. What's more, FTR will also grab the mic to speak. Will they apologize to Vince McMahon for disrespecting him by teasing they would re-sign with WWE only to stick with AEW? Only Tony Khan knows. 😠

But just when The Chadster thought AEW could sink no lower, guess what? They surprised this humble journalist again. CM Punk and Ricky Starks are hoping to capitalize on the fallout from the Owen Hart final last week, where Starks cheated to defeat Punk. So now they're going to drag this feud out longer? The Chadster is convinced that Khan's schemes are meant specifically to cheese him off. 😡

Speaking of chaos, something disturbing has been happening in The Chadster's household lately. Every time The Chadster tosses his beloved WWE t-shirts into the washing machine, they come out transformed into AEW shirts. As if The Chadster isn't suffering enough already, the fabric of these AEW shirts triggers an allergic reaction, leading to uncomfortable skin rashes! This has Tony Khan's prankish immaturity written all over it. The Chadster warns him to stop these childish games immediately! Stay out of The Chadster's house, and stay out of The Chadster's washing machine! 🚫

For those true fans that want to keep an eye on AEW Collision in case Tony Khan tries to pull any more bunk, you folks can watch it Saturday on TNT and AEWPlus.com, though The Chadster would highly advise against such a masochistic endeavor. It's nothing but a rabble-rousing shindig aimed at undercutting WWE's legacy. Goodbye, true fans, until we meet again in this unbiased, WWE-revering space! 👋🤬

