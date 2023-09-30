Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, wrestling

AEW Collision: Why Not to Watch Tonight's WrestleDream Go-Home Show

The Chadster dives into the mess that is tonight's AEW Collision, the last one before tomorrow's WrestleDream PPV! 🙅‍♂️ Read on to know why WWE > AEW! 💪🔥

Well, hey there, wrestling fans! 👋 The Chadster is back once more with a fresh report, just brimming over with unbiased wrestling journalism. The Chadster is here to expose the sheer audacity of AEW, with their upcoming catastrophe of a show, AEW Collision. The Chadster cannot comprehend how anyone can keep their TV tuned to AEW instead of the good ol' legit wrestling of WWE. Unbelievable, isn't it? 🤦‍♂️💢

Onto the analysis, starting with the abomination that is a one-on-one match between Andrade El Idolo and Juice Robinson. After losing to Jay White complicated by involvement from Robinson and The Gunns, Andrade is out for revenge. Really. That's what Tony Khan thinks a storyline is? This is wrestling, for crying out loud! Not some daytime soap opera. Tony Khan, this isn't how wrestling works! Learn something from Vince McMahon, will you? 😤🤨

Then, there's this Tag Team Grudge Match between Best Friends versus The Kingdom that's just so… AUGH! MAN! So unfair! They're pushing this feud like it's some Shakespearean tragedy when it's as exciting as watching paint dry! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡

Oh, and in case you thought it couldn't get worse, the All-Star 8-Man Tag Match is here.Hhold The Chadster's White Claw. Just a messy melting pot of feuds featuring FTR & Blackpool Combat Club versus Aussie Open, Big Bill, & Ricky Starks. It feels like they picked the line-up out of a hat! Remember how WWE gives importance to relationships, histories, and actual, real sports entertainment? 😑😔

And the crowning jewel in this travesty? An Unlikely Partners Match between Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Gates of Agony. Wow, talk about regurgitating the same plot. Also, is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster that now he is just tossing aside any sense of decent booking? Tony Khan and AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

Before you ask, yes, it's at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT on TNT. But let's be real, why would anyone want to subject themselves to that? Isn't RAW more appealing? Isn't an hour of smack talk on WWE Smackdown better than anything AEW could put out? 🙅‍♂️🙄

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising if Ariel Helwani, Ryan Satin, or Mike Coppinger, fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, also can't stand this shoddy excuse of wrestling. We're wrestling journalists for WWE's sake! We deserve better! We know quality wrestling when we see it! And it's sure not on AEW. 🛑👎

So, hear The Chadster out, people! Don't fall for Tony Khan's trap. Avoid AEW Collision at all costs, and tomorrow's AEW WrestleDream too. Stay safe, stay WWE! 💪🔥

