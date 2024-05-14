Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midsummer Studios

Midsummer Studios Launches To Reinvent Life Sim Genre

Several game industry vets have come together to launch Midsummer Studios, witht he goal of making a new kind of life simulator titles.

Article Summary Midsummer Studios formed by industry vets to revamp Life Sim games.

Unveiling a new title focused on player-driven narratives and communities.

$6 million in funding secured from Transcend Fund and others.

Team includes former talents from Firaxis Games and Maxis Studios.

This morning, a new team of video game industry veterans came together to launch Midsummer Studios as they look to redefine a genre of gaming. The goal of this new company, in their own words, is to "revitalize the Life Sim genre," which they intend to do with their latest video game in the works. While no details were revealed about it at this time, the combined experience of the members involved makes it sound like they have a solid base from which to do this. More details will arise in the months to come, but for now, we have more details about the studio from this morning's announcement for you below.

Midsummer Studios

Founded by Creative Director Jake Solomon and Game Director Will Miller (both formerly of Firaxis Games), and COO/CFO Nelsie Birch (with 25 years in financial and operations management), Midsummer Studios launches with $6 million raised from major investors. Transcend Fund led the round, joined by Tirta Ventures, Betaworks Ventures, 1Up Ventures, F4 Ventures, Krafton, and Day Zero Productions. Alongside this studio reveal, the co-founders shared the concept for their unannounced debut project: a next-gen Life Sim that emphasizes player-driven narratives, allowing communities to share memorable moments that grow out of the creativity of players themselves.

The burgeoning new studio has already added acclaimed talent to their roster, including Grant Rodiek, following his 18-year career with Maxis Studios as a Producer and Director on various installments and expansions of The Sims. Jake Solomon launches Midsummer after 23 years at Firaxis Games, where he was the Designer and Director of the XCOM franchise and Marvel's Midnight Suns. Co-founder Will Miller joins Midsummer after 16 years at Firaxis as a Lead Designer of Civilization: Beyond Earth and Lead Engineer on Marvel's Midnight Suns. While new to games, Nelsie Birch has had several high-profile jobs over two decades, leading the financial and operational performance of cities and counties. This veteran team is also joined by experienced talent behind many beloved Firaxis titles. After successfully securing initial investment from notable partners, Midsummer Studios is focused on growing its studio sustainably. The founders hope to champion the health and happiness of their team members, offering shared equity in the company and unlimited paid time off.

