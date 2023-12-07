Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: canada, wrestling

AEW Continues March Through Canada in 2024 With New Tour Dates

Join El Presidente for the scoop on AEW's 2024 Canadian invasion! Lucha libre conquers the Great White North with a tour de force.

Article Summary AEW announces a bold eight-stop wrestling tour across Canada for 2024.

Canadian cities like Ottawa, Toronto, Quebec City, and Vancouver to host events.

Tickets for the AEW Canadian tour go on sale December 15.

AEW CEO Tony Khan celebrates delivering high-energy wrestling to Canadian fans.

Saludos, comrades! It is I, your charismatic and always entertaining El Presidente, here to deliver the latest smash from the top rope in the world of wrestling. Today, I'm broadcasting to you live from the majestic balcony of my palatial estate in an undisclosed location that suspiciously looks like an overstock from a "Scarface" movie set. Ah, and what a day to speak of the glorious revolution happening not in the jungles, but in the ring, as AEW announces its grand wrestling tour across the lands of Canada!

In an unprecedented move that's as bold as one of my speeches to the adoring crowds, AEW CEO Tony Khan—ahhh, Tony, a fellow wrestling aficionado and entrepreneur—has decreed a triumphant eight-stop tour through the great northern expanse of Canada. This is a country where the people are as passionate about their wrestling as I am about a well-cooked revolution plot!

You see, comrades, last night during the electrifying live episode of "AEW: Dynamite" in Montreal—a city that j'adore for its delightful poutine and its rebellious spirit—Tony revealed their plans to set the Canadian wrestling scene ablaze from March to July in 2024. Now, in the spirit of international camaraderie, AEW is making a statement as vivid as the red on a certain flag waving in my compound, expanding its reach to four new Canadian markets—Ottawa and London in Ontario, Quebec City in Quebec, and beautiful Vancouver in British Columbia.

Through the lens of AEW's upcoming matches, we can glimpse a great strategic operation akin to my own campaigns for the hearts and minds of my lovable subjects. Their previous venture at "AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door" drew crowds reminiscent of the ones I attract when I promise free television for my people. And now, they're aiming to surpass that with their 2024 tour!

Let us take a moment to admire the AEW's strategic battle plan:

– "AEW: Collision" makes its grand entrance in Ottawa, within the walls of the Canadian Tire Centre.

– Toronto will feel the electricity once more in the Coca Cola Coliseum.

– The Centre Videotron in Quebec City shall rumble under the weight of AEW's titans.

– London's own Budweiser Gardens will host a clash of the wrestling titans.

Continuing their conquest, they hit Winnipeg, Edmonton, Vancouver, and then Calgary—oh, Calgary, where the Stampede will seem like a friendly petting zoo compared to the battles raging within the Saddledome! Here's the complete lineup, comrades:

• Saturday, March 16: "AEW: Collision" live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario. • Wednesday, March 20: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" live from the Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario. • Wednesday, March 27: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" live from the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec. • Saturday, March 30: "AEW: Collision" live from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario. • Wednesday, April 10: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. • Wednesday, May 8: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. • Saturday, May 11: "AEW: Collision" live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. • Wednesday, July 10: "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage" come to the Calgary Stampede live from the Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

Tickets for these wrestling fiestas go on sale Friday, December 15, and I foresee them disappearing faster than civil liberties at a coup d'état.

Tony Khan, my comrade in the art of spectacular shows, has expressed a pride in exporting AEW's colorful banners to Canadian soil and paying homage to the nation's wrestling legacy. Those lucky Canadian fans are in for a true spectacle—something I know a thing or two about, given my excellent state-sponsored talent shows.

Let's not forget, passionate followers of the square circle, that this grand tour is also about tapping into the historic and fiery wrestling spirit! AEW is showcasing the same drive and fervor that my dear amigo Fidel Castro showcased when he executed a perfect elbow drop on American imperialism.

So remember, comrades, whether you're throwing a superkick or fighting the American CIA, always do it with the passion and strength of a true champion. Until next time, keep your friends close, your enemies within suplex range, and the spirit of wrestling alive in your hearts!

And remember: socialism and wrestling elbow drops for all! Until next time: ¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva la revolución! And, as always, viva El Presidente!

