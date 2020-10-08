AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT Lose to Vice Presidential Debate in Ratings

The ratings are in, and both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT dropped in ratings and viewership from last week's numbers. Both shows faced more competition than usual as a third contender entered the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars: the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Cable news filled the entire top ten cable shows, according to Showbuzz Daily, and in fact, also took all of the slots in the top twenty that weren't taken by AEW and Major League Baseball. AEW Dynamite came in 19th for the night amongst all cable shows in the 18-49 demographic, while WWE NXT fell out of the top 50 completely, landing at number 56.

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership Down

AEW Dynamite scored a .31 in the 18-49 demographic, down slightly from last week's .33, which all things considered isn't a terrible number. In terms of viewership, Dynamite had 753,000 viewers, down from 866,000 last week. The biggest loss for Dynamite came in the people over 50 demo, which makes sense considering that demographic's penchant for cable news shows.

WWE NXT Ratings and Viewership Also Down

WWE NXT scored a .16 in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a .19 last week. The show drew 639,000 viewers, down from 732,000 last week. The breakdown of other demographics wasn't available due to NXT being outside the top 50 shows on cable or the night.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

I can't believe my beloved WWE NXT fell out of the top 50 shows… and because of a VICE presidential debate, no less! Those weren't even the real presidents debating last night! Even Keighleyanne was watching the debates last night instead of watching NXT with the Chadster. Talk about a kick in the nuts! And then, even worse than my wife essentially emotionally cheating on me, Dynamite didn't even do that poorly in comparison. Seeing the ratings this afternoon made this, without a doubt, the worst day of The Chadster's entire life, but on the bright side, there's nowhere to go but up from here.