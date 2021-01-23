AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT as Joe Biden Dominates Ratings

AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT in the ratings once again this week amidst the backdrop of a night dominated by cable news as Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States. The full ratings report from Showbuzz Daily was delayed due to the Martin Luther King holiday at the beginning of the week, but when the dust settled and the reports were released, it was, sadly, AEW Dynamite standing tall.

Dynamite and NXT Both See Ratings and Viewership Increases

Though cable news once again dominated the night this week, both AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT fared better than they did last week. Dynamite's audience was up to 854,000 viewers from 762,000 viewers last week. In 18-49, Dynamite scored a .36 to snag the 33rd spot in the top 150 cable shows for the night. Last week, Dynamite was ranked in 31st place, so their spot across all of cable actually dropped a few places. NXT's viewership was also up from 551,000 viewers last week to 659,000 this week. In the 18-49 demographic, this week's episode of NXT scored a .15, up from .14 last week and enough to move up in the rankings from 70th place to 67th place.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Normally The Chadster would be pretty upset at learning that NXT once again lost the ratings war to AEW Dynamite, except that The Chadster knows this was a strange week due to the presidential inauguration and the heightened tensions across the country. Cable news took the top 25 spots in the cable rankings and the inauguration was covered extensively on network television as well. So for NXT to grow in ratings this week and even for it to rise in the rankings while Dynamite fell makes The Chadster feel comfortable in knowing that we'll get 'em next time!