Dynamite Beats NXT But CNN Beats Everyone (Including Fox News)

AEW Dynamite once again scored a victory in ratings and viewership over rival WWE NXT, though both show's audiences were dwarfed by people tuning in to watch the unfolding drama of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Trumps' refusal to accept the results of an election he lost like a bitch has wreaked havoc on wrestling ratings for months, but the cable news coverage accelerated when Trump's blatant lies about the election results cost Republicans control of the Senate, an event which was immediately followed the next day by a rally of the president's supporters attacking the United States Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the election results by Congress.

AEW Dynamite Beats NXT But CNN Beats Everyone

AEW Dynamite was ranked 31st for the night as ratings and viewership were down from the usual numbers. Dynamite scored a .30 in the 18-49 demographic with 762,000 overall viewers. NXT fared worse, ranked in 70th place with a .14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 551,000 overall viewers. Only 6 of the top 30 shows for the night weren't cable news: NBA (two slots), NHL (two slots), MTV's The Challenge, and Bravo's Real Housewives. CNN's political coverage took the top twelve spots for the night and the majority of the top 30. Surprisingly, Fox News, the official network of traitors everywhere, took only one top 30 spot.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

There's two things that really piss The Chadster off: WWE NXT losing in the ratings to AEW Dynamite, and treason against the United STates government. The Chadster dislikes both of those things just about evenly. Unfortunately, The Chadster has had to put up with a lot of both lately, and it hasn't left The Chadster in a very good mood.