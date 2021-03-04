AEW Dynamite Drops Out of Top 5 Shows, Gains 100K Viewers

A match featuring NBA legend Shaq and an action-packed episode of AEW Dynamite that even The Chadster has to admit was pretty dang good may have given Dynamite a 100,000 viewer boost this week, but it didn't help the show stay in the top 5 on the ratings charts as published on Showbuzz Daily as the rating in the 18-49 demographic actually declined for this week's episode of Dynamite. The Chadster hates to say he told you so, but that's what happens when you unfairly cheat in the ratings week after week by offering exciting television that people want to see. Eventually, it's gonna come back to haunt you.

AEW Dynamite Gains Viewers But Loses the Youth

Yeah, that's right, The Chadster is mad. And why wouldn't The Chadster be mad? AEW Dynamite has chased The Chadster's beloved NXT off Wednesday nights! It's so unfair! Don't you know that The Chadster has poured his heart and soul into wishing WWE NXT could beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings? Tony Khan is doing this just to torture The Chadster personally! Tony Khan knows The Chadster's wife left The Chadster for a man named Gary and The Chadster still isn't over it yet and Tony Khan is kicking The Chadster while he's down with that amazing show last night! Auuggghh!

So here's how many people watched Dynamite this week: 934,000. 103,000 people more than watched last week. Or you could say 103,000 people missed out on a Nia Jax match. So who's loss is it really? Dynamite fell from .35 to .33 in the 18-49 demographic, which caused the show to drop to sixth place. NXT had 692,000 viewers, a loss of 42,000. Younger viewers tuned in, with NXT gaining 2 points in 18-49 at .20, putting NXT in 19th place for the night. Vince! It's not too late to change your mind! Keep NXT on Wednesday Nights! We can do this! We were just getting started! It's a marathon, not a sprint!

Of course, The Chadster would never take joy in AEW Dynamite's ratings falling just out of some petty bias. The Chadster is a professional. The Chadster doesn't gloat. The Chadster isn't about that life.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So