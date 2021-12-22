AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview: Santa is Rolling Over in His Grave

Christmas is almost here, and showing complete disrespect to the birthday of baby Jesus, AEW is going forward with a special holiday edition of AEW Dynamite, the Holiday Bash. Lets talk about all the ways in which Tony Khan wants to RUIN The Chadster's Christmas, starting with a trios match featuring some of AEW's biggest stars.

Where does The Chadster even start with this one? MJF and Darby Allin, two of AEW's hottest young stars, represent a future in which AEW continues to compete with WWE, which means it could be years before The Chadster is cured of his AEW-induced sexual impotence. FTR are the epitome of AEW disrespectfully using a tag team better than WWE used them. And then you have CM Punk and Sting, wrestling legends lending legitimacy to AEW and the others they're in the ring with. It's everything an AEW fan could possibly want from a match, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business.

Exhibit B: Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho in the semi-finals of the TBS Championship tournament. As AEW was driving The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT off of Tuesday nights, The Chadster could take solace in one thing: no matter how popular AEW was, at least they couldn't compete with WWE when it came to female competitors. But just to spite The Chadster, AEW has spent many months building up their women's division, finally introducing a secondary title to the mix. Meanwhile, WWE has been trying to take women's wrestling to the next level by bringing back John Laurenitis and returning to a Divas era style of booking and matches. But how are they supposed to do that when you have Tony Khan trying to ruin everything? Auughh man! So unfair!

Speaking of unfair, how dare AEW use Adam Cole, former star of NXT, against WWE, on Christmas no less! Cole will face Orange Cassidy in a match at the Holiday Bash, which The Chadster finds incredibly disrespectful. This match says that Orange Cassidy is on the same level as someone who held a championship belt in WWE. The Chadster knows that's not true, but what kind of message does this send to impressionable kids? Tony Khan is once again refusing to play fair when it comes to booking, which is because he has absolutely zero respect for professional wrestling and everything Vince McMahon and WWE did for it.

Another guy who used to work for WWE, failed, and then got picked up by AEW as if Tony Khan somehow knows better than Vince McMahon how to make a star. Come on! What is Tony Khan thinking!

Malakai Black will go up against Griff Garrison, looking to defend the honor of Julia Hart, at the Holiday Bash, and if you think Garrison is cheesed off at Black for what he did to Hart, that's nothing compared to how cheesed off The Chadster is at Tony Khan for what he did to The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, by making The Chadster sexually impotent so that he can't have sexual intercourse with her.

After all of that, AEW will rub salt in the wounds with a Christmas party hosted by Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone. But how can AEW celebrate a holiday that they have already RUINED with this very show? It's hypocrisy at its worst, and The Chadster wouldn't watch it at all if not being forced for his job by tyrannical Bleeding Cool TV editor Ray Flook, who is in cahoots with Tony to ruin The Chadster's life. It won't be a merry Christmas this year, and that's all thanks to Tony Khan and AEW, and that's the bottom line because Chad said so. Please, whatever you do, do not watch AEW Dynamite tonight at 8PM Eastern, 5PM Pacific on TNT. Please!