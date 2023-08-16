Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: Lineup for Tonight's Fight for the Fallen

Tony Khan's obsession takes a spooky turn in the leadup to tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen! 🧟‍♂️💥 Get The Chadster's take here! 👇🏼🔥

Hey there, true wrestling superfans, it's your main man, The Chadster, 🤙💪 back again to give a fresh take on the upcoming AEW Dynamite show. Despite The Chadster's best intentions, Tony Khan and his AEW cronies insist on promoting their shows in ways that cheese off The Chadster. Can you believe it? 😡 This time around, they're hosting a Fight for the Fallen charity episode for the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii. 😮 If anyone should be helping those victims, it's WWE.

The lineup for this dang AEW Dynamite seems to make fans' hearts race, but it only ferments The Chadster's frustration. The audacity of AEW International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta is downright offensive. Cassidy, known for his casual approach, versus Wheeler Yuta, who backstabbed his friends to align with The Blackpool Combat Club. But wait, there's more – a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch between Jeff Jarrett and Jeff Hardy. 🤮 What a blatant disservice to the traditional wrestling matches Vince McMahon would put up!!

AEW is also forcing down a tag-team bout featuring The Young Bucks against The Gunns. That's the rub: AEW's so-called variety actually just leaves a sour taste. It has matches featuring all sizes and shapes, some with personal grudges, others for bragging rights. But to what end? 🙄 Pure chaos, no decency, and a stunning lack of respect for what the wrestling industry has been built upon.

The Chadster doesn't even want to get started on Kenny Omega's sit-down interview with Jim Ross. Is this a wrestling show or a talk show? Seriously, who wants to see more melodrama when they sign up for a wrestling event? 🤦

But oh no, The Chadster isn't done yet with setting the record straight against this AEW nonsense!! The brotherhood drama between Chris Jericho and Don Callis is like an unnecessary side dish nobody asked for. To top it all, the incessant confusion involving The Best Friends, The BCC, and Death Triangle is just an elaborate labyrinth designed by Khan to get under The Chadster's skin. Adam Cole and MJF will be there, and there too, as if we aren't all sick of those two by now.

Now, as if this impending debacle wasn't sufficient to ruin The Chadster's week, a terrible event occurred last night where The Chadster is sure Tony Khan was tickling The Chadster's feet from the end of the bed. That man's obsession knows no limit – after wrecking The Chadster's waking life, he's even turned to disturbing his sleep. 😰 For heaven's sake, Tony Khan, how does it feel to be so obsessed with The Chadster?

Deep into the dreamless black of last night's slumber, The Chadster was awakened by a ticklish sensation on his toes. Trying to snatch the tendrils of sleep back, The Chadster assumed it was just a trick of his mind, a faint echo of yesterday's bumpy ride in his Mazda Miata. What The Chadster didn't know was that the night was about to unfold itself in ways, of course, no one but Tony Khan would understand.

Again, the wakefulness was thrust upon him by the persistent, uninvited tickling across his feet. The Chadster jerked awake, heart pounding like a WWE live crowd at John Cena's entrance. Like the dedicated wrestling enthusiast The Chadster is, once more he checked the foot of the bed, and then under it, searching for the culprit – only to find nothing but empty darkness.

"Keighleyanne," The Chadster said, turning to his wife. But, predictably, she just rolled her eyes and continued texting with that guy Gary! Telling The Chadster it's just a dream and to go back to bed.

But the nightmare did not end there. As the discomfort subsided and sleep claimed him once more, the foot-tickling phantom returned. Becoming more firm, more deliberate, each feather-light stroke seemed to carry its own weight of distinct vehemence – a vehemence that can only be pulled off by one person: Tony Khan. 🤔

After what felt like an eternity of torturous tickles, just when The Chadster considered feigning sleep to fool his assailant, he heard it: A soft whisper, as tender and smooth as a summer breeze. "AEW sold 80,000 tickets for All In." The voice, with its attention-seeking whisper, was none other than Tony Khan's! The Chadster's blood ran as cold as the White Claw seltzers he drinks.

Tony Khan had infiltrated The Chadster's personal space, like he's infiltrated the wrestling business, and planted a statement so horrifying it could rob a man of his sleep.

Rest of the night was nothing but restlessness and dread… 😫 The Chadster laid there wide awake, staring at the dark ceiling, each tick of the clock echoing Khan's egregious whisper, "AEW sold 80,000 tickets for All In." How come that guy has no boundaries? Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Remember when The Chadster said Tony Khan was obsessed with him? Well, this certainly proves it. From the phantom foot tickle to that taunting whisper, a man would need a personal vendetta to go to such lengths. Forget about wrestling, Tony Khan doesn't even understand basic ethics! So disgraceful to everything WWE stands for in the wrestling business! 😡👎

As for those 80,000 tickets, who knows? Maybe those are just bought by more kooky billionaire types with money to burn. 😜 After all, who in their right mind would choose AEW over WWE? 🤷‍♂️ The Chadster will stick to what is real and fair, and right now, that is WWE!

Well, The Chadster feels duty-bound to inform you that you can catch AEW Dynamite this week at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS. But truth be told, WWE's reruns would offer a far more respectful and meaningful wrestling experience. If you agree, throw a 😎 in the comments, and let's school Khan, together! Bay-bay! ✌️✨

