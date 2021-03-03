AEW Dynamite Preview: Shaq, Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, More

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, getting ready for tonight's big episode of Dynamite, The Crossroads, while simultaneously chastising my friend Joe Biden for forgetting to include a minimum wage increase in the Senate version of the COVID-19 stimulus bill. I keep telling him, comrade Joe, if you have trouble remembering things, why don't you try tying a string around your finger? Unfortunately, not even crippling dementia can explain the foolish move of increasing means testing on those stimulus checks, comrades. Woof! But enough about politics! Let's talk about more important things: pro wrestling and tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Here's the plan for Dynamite tonight, comrades. The biggest deal of the night is Shaq teaming with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet, but that's far from the only interesting thing set for the card. We will also see Nyla Rose take on Ryo Mizunami in the finals of the AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Tully Blanchard will return to the ring to team with FTR against Jurassic Express. Paul Wight will be there to speak about joining AEW. Sting and Darby Allin will be there too. Chris Jericho and MJF will host a press conference for the wrestling media. Your El Presidente has yet to receive an invite, but it's safe to assume that's a mere oversight, comrades. Matt Hardy will team with Marq Quen to face Hangman Page and John SIlver. Max Castor will face 10 to qualify for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match. And Pac and Rey Fenix will be in action as well.

That's quite the card for AEW Dynamite tonight, isn't it, comrades? Additionally, AEW has released the latest rankings ahead of The Crossroads, which you can see below. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!