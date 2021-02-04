AEW Dynamite Re-Enters Cable Ratings Top 5; NXT Falls Out of Top 50

There is no joy in Stamford. Mighty Edge has struck out. Sorry, folks. The Chadster hates to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Edge not only failed to pop the rating for NXT this week, but the show dropped over 25 spots to fall completely out of the cable top 50. AEW Dynamite, meanwhile, despite the competition from the Rated R Superstar, moved back into the top five cable shows for Wednesday night.

AEW Ratings Up

AEW Dynamite was ranked #3 for the night on cable, with a .32 in the 18-49 demographic and 844,000 total viewers. That's a rise from last week, when technical glitches for the first half of the show may have driven viewers to NXT or at least away from Dynamite. Dynamite has a .29 in 18-49 with 754,000 viewers last week and was ranked #6 for the night on Cable.

NXT Ratings Down

NXT, on the other hand, fell from a .21 in 18-49 last week with 720,000 viewers, enough to rank the show #24, all the way down to #51 this week, with a .15 in 18-49 and 610,000 viewer. Though that's about on part with the audience NXT usually draws, the lack of a bump for Edge is surprising, and, for The Chadster and probably for WWE, a disappointment.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster really has no one to blame here but himself. Sure, Edge turned out to be a huge disappointment and ought to just give up on his comeback right now before he makes things worse, but really, it was the fact that The Chadster wasn't around for the last week to promote NXT here on Bleeding Cool, which gave AEW an unfair advantage in the ratings thanks to getting that promotion. So The Chadster apologizes to… himself! And to WWE, of course. He'll do better next time.