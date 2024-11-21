Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Review: Disrespect Kicks Into Full Gear

The Chadster breaks down AEW Dynamite's latest assault on real wrestling. Tony Khan's obsession with cheesing off unbiased journalists reaches new heights! 😡🧀

The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😡 Tony Khan has done it again with another episode of AEW Dynamite that was clearly designed to get under The Chadster's skin. It's like Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️

Let's start with that ridiculous 8-man tag match. 😒 Will Ospreay, Mark Davis, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricochet faced off against Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes! 👀 It was just a bunch of flips and unnecessary violence. Where was the storytelling? Where was the Sports Entertainment™️? Auughh man! So unfair that AEW thinks wrestling should be allowed to deviate from the proven WWE formula! This match gave The Chadster flashbacks to when AEW used to open with a high-octane match every Dynamite. 😫

And don't even get The Chadster started on that Jon Moxley promo. 🙄 The Chadster thinks it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Moxley acts all tough and gritty. Doesn't he know that's not what real wrestling is about? 🤔 Dean Ambrose was such a better character. The Lunatic Fringe? That's good stuff.

Then there was that whole segment with Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. 😤 It's like they're trying to recreate their NXT storylines, but they're doing it all wrong! The Chadster bets Triple H is watching this and shaking his head in disappointment. They've literally stabbed him right in the back! 🔪 The Chadster bets Triple H is crying with his feelings hurt so badly. How could these former NXT stars do that to The Game?!

The women's match between Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander was just more of the same AEW nonsense. 🙅‍♂️ Why can't they have proper women's matches like WWE does, where the goal of the match is to win the affection of Dominik Mysterio? And don't even get The Chadster started on that Mercedes Moné appearance. She's another one who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. If she did, she would have never walked out on WWE and certainly not signed with Tony Khan's ripoff company. 😑

Bobby Lashley fought two guys at once, Joe Keys and Cheeseburger, in a clear ripoff of WWE squash matches featuring Braun Strowman. Come up with your own ideas, Tony Khan! 🙄 Of course, Lashley won (he has WWE training after all), but he ended up getting outsmarted and ambushed by Swerve Strickland. The Chadster is reminded of something Booker T said on a recent podcast: "Bobby Lashley and Swerve Strickland should have never left WWE. What good is being a top star in a second-rate promotion if you have to literally stab Triple H right in the back to get there?" 🤔🔪 The Chadster couldn't agree more. 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV when Darby Allin faced Claudio Castagnoli. 🍹💥 It was just too much seeing Claudio treated so dominantly when WWE knew he was a mid-carder at best! And nobody is buying Darby Allin's resilient babyface gimmick. If a guy didn't pay his dues by coming up in the WWE developmental system, how could he be a babyface? The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why this match was so offensive, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is sure Tony Khan is somehow behind this too!

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a spooky forest where the trees were all AEW ring posts, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror! 🚗👻 He was wearing a referee shirt and holding a championship belt, and saying "I'm going to make you submit to my authority, Chad!" The Chadster tried to escape, but the roads kept twisting and turning, leading back to the same spot. Tony Khan's laughter echoed through the trees as he chased The Chadster, threatening to sit on top of him and make him watch AEW Dynamite for all eternity. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his Smash Mouth nightlight barely comforting him. 😰

The Chadster wishes Tony Khan would stop being so obsessed with him and invading his dreams! It's getting ridiculous! 🙄

MJF's promo was just another example of how AEW doesn't understand real wrestling, but Roderick Strong's response was even worse. 🎤

Then they played footage of Daddy Magic and Daniel Garcia terrorizing Jungle Boy in a garage somewhere. This is a ripoff of all the great WWE storylines involving kidnapping, and The Chadster won't stand for it.

And that contract signing between Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii? Can you believe Ishii stalked Jericho throughout the arena just to make him sign the contract, only to end up jumped by the Learning Tree? That's not how you do a contract signing in professional wrestling! 📝 You're supposed to have both people cut twenty-minute promos in the ring, sign the contract, and then jump over the table to attack their opponent, like WWE does it every single time.

The main event with Orange Cassidy vs Wheeler Yuta was the final straw. 😤 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would book such a match. It's like he's trying to cheese off The Chadster on purpose! And that post-match attack? So unnecessary and violent. 👎 But are you going to seriously try to tell The Chadster that Orange Cassidy could be jumped by three former WWE talents and still be able to stand up and defiantly put his hands in his pockets? This is so immersion-breaking, The Chadster nearly vomited up the twelve pack of White Claws he drank during the show.

The Chadster wants to warn all the fans out there: don't fall for Tony Khan's trap! 🚫 Don't watch AEW Full Gear this Saturday! It's just going to be more of the same disrespect to the wrestling business that we saw on AEW Dynamite. 📺

In conclusion, this episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of how Tony Khan and AEW are ruining wrestling. The Chadster can only hope that one day they'll realize the error of their ways and start producing proper Sports Entertainment™️ like WWE does. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the voice of unbiased wrestling journalism, no matter how much Tony Khan tries to cheese him off. 🧀😠

