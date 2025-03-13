Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Unbiased Review: Inferior to WWE and Bully Ray Agrees

The Chadster suffers through another episode of AEW Dynamite where Tony Khan continues to cheese off true wrestling fans with illogical booking and disrespect to the business! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster had to sit through another episode of AEW Dynamite last night, and as usual, it was just Tony Khan trying to personally cheese The Chadster off. 🤬 The Chadster is going to need at least six White Claws just to get through writing this recap, and Tony Khan should be paying for every single one of them! 💰

AEW Dynamite started with Kenny Omega coming out to brag about winning the International Championship. 🙄 Omega had the audacity to thank Takeshita for "pushing him" at Revolution. 😤 This is just Tony Khan's way of trying to make his title seem important when everyone knows that the only championships that matter are in WWE. 🏆 Omega talking about facing "the best" is so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦‍♂️

Next up was Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook in a trios match against jobbers nobody has ever heard of. 😒 They won easily, which proves AEW doesn't understand how to build stars properly like WWE does by having 50/50 booking. 🎭 Then Ricochet showed up backstage to challenge Shibata, which just shows how Ricochet has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪

AEW Dynamite announced that Jon Moxley will defend his championship against Cope in a Street Fight next week on AEW Dynamite. 🤢 The Chadster had to throw a White Claw at the TV when they announced this match. 💥

When The Chadster bent down to look at the mess on the floor, Keighleyanne walked in and just shook her head. 😠

"Chad, this is the third time this week. You need to clean that up yourself," she said, completely unsympathetic to The Chadster's suffering.

"But Keighleyanne, Tony Khan made The Chadster do this! He's booking these ridiculous matches just to cheese The Chadster off!" The Chadster explained logically. 😤

"I'm going to go to bed. Clean it up," she said, already pulling out her phone to text that guy Gary. 📱

This is exactly what Tony Khan wants – to destroy The Chadster's marriage! 💔

Powerhouse Hobbs and Hologram faced Brian Cage and Dralistico in a match that was just spotfest after spotfest. 🎪 This kind of wrestling is so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 The match had no psychology whatsoever, just flips and catches and power moves with no storytelling like WWE perfectly executes. 📚

Toni Storm came out to celebrate her championship victory with her ridiculous old-timey gimmick that The Chadster just doesn't understand. 🎬 Then Megan Bayne attacked her out of nowhere. 👊 This is typical AEW booking – just random attacks with no build-up or explanation, unlike WWE where everything makes perfect sense. 🧠

AEW Dynamite had a debuting Mike Bailey beat The Beast Mortos in yet another tournament match. 🏆 The Chadster couldn't believe how many flips these wrestlers did. 🤸‍♂️ Don't they know that real wrestling is about headlocks and rest holds? WWE understands this perfectly, which is why their matches are so much more entertaining and respectful to the business. 👏

MJF came out to complain about losing to Hangman Page, and then MVP came out to offer him a business card. 🃏 The Chadster can't believe MVP would betray WWE like this after everything they did for him. He has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪

Willow Nightingale faced Penelope Ford in a match that The Chadster just couldn't understand. 🤔 Willow won with her power moves, but then Ford attacked her with a chair afterward. 🪑 Then Kris Statlander ran out for the save, and Megan Bayne attacked both of them. This is just typical AEW booking – chaotic nonsense with no direction. In WWE, post-match beatdowns actually make sense and advance compelling storylines instead of just being random violence. 👎 Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤

MJF and Hangman had a confrontation backstage that was supposed to be "intense" but just showed how neither of them understands a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️ Bully Ray commented on this segment on X:

Really enjoyed the backstage w/ MJF and Hangman. Cant wait till, one day, both of them go to WWE, learn the correct way and become stars. ps…#BOAD at 10pm ET #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

And you thought The Chadster was making these quotes up, didn't you? 🤔 Bully Ray has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval for speaking the objective truth that Tony Khan refuses to hear. 🏅

Konosuke Takeshita squashed Max Caster in a quick match that did nothing to build either character. 💨 This is typical AEW booking – just throwing matches together with no long-term storytelling like WWE masterfully does. 📝

Will Ospreay came out to talk about entering the Owen Hart tournament to earn a World Championship match at All In. 🏟️ The Chadster couldn't believe how many times Ospreay used the phrase "on another level" – we get it, you can do flips. 🙄 That's not what wrestling is about! WWE understands this, which is why their wrestlers focus on telling stories instead of just doing athletic moves. 📖

To finish off the show, they had Orange Cassidy defeat Hechicero in another International Championship tournament match. 🍊 The Chadster was especially cheesed off by Cassidy's lazy wrestling style. 😡 His hands-in-pockets gimmick is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 👖 In WWE, wrestlers take their profession seriously instead of trying to be "cool" and "different." 💯 And of course, Mike Bailey showed up afterward to create a "confrontation" that nobody asked for. This is what happens when Tony Khan just books matches on the fly instead of having a well-thought-out creative process like WWE. 📋

Last night, The Chadster had another horrifying nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through the streets of Fresno when suddenly, all the traffic lights turned to the AEW logo. 🚦 The Chadster tried to turn around, but every street led to the Save Mart Center. 🏢

When The Chadster finally parked and got out of the car, Tony Khan was there wearing an International Championship belt made entirely of White Claw cans. 🥫 "Like what I've done with your precious seltzers, Chad?" Tony Khan said, his voice echoing unnaturally. 🔊

The Chadster tried to run, but found himself in the middle of the AEW Dynamite ring with Tony Khan standing in every corner. 🤼 "You'll never escape," all four Tony Khans said in unison as they started throwing White Claws at The Chadster. 💥

The Chadster woke up sweating and screaming, "Auughh man! So unfair!" 😰 Keighleyanne just rolled over and mumbled something about "not this again" before going back to sleep. 💤 Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting creepy how obsessed he is with The Chadster! 😡

Overall, this episode of AEW Dynamite was just another example of Tony Khan trying to cheese off The Chadster and disrespect the wrestling business. 😤 Every match, every segment, every promo was just designed to upset true wrestling fans like The Chadster. 😡

The Chadster is going to go drink some more White Claws and listen to "All Star" by Smash Mouth to try to forget about this terrible wrestling show. 🍹 As the great Steve Harwell once said, "You'll never know if you don't go," which is exactly why The Chadster wishes he had never gone to watch AEW Dynamite. 🎵

Tony Khan, STOP RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!!! 🤬

