AEW Dynamite – What's Hiroshi Tanahashi Doing in the AEW Zone?!

AEW Dynamite Report for October 7th, 2020 Part 1

Dynamite starts with a video package of AEW stars talking about how they were influenced by Chris Jericho and naming their favorite Chris Jericho moments. Then the pyro goes off, and Jim Ross welcomes us to Dynamite. Thanks, JR! Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are here, and Jim Ross introduces Taz and Ricky "Skaggs," also on commentary. Taz points out it's actually Ricky Starks. They run through tonight's card, and then Will Hobbs comes out to the ring. He'll be challenging Brian Cage for the FTW Championship. Cage comes out to the ring, and Dynamite is off and running

Will Hobbs vs. Brian Cage – FTW Championship Match

AEW usually likes to have a fast-paced match by smaller wrestlers doing lots of flips and dives. So a hoss fight is a nice change of pace.

Not that there isn't an adequate amount of flips and dives. These two are athletic for two giant sacks of meat.

How does Cage not get a cease and desist from Marvel for his Wolverine shtick? Do we need to bring up the Hulk thing?

This is a really satisfying match. It's great to see Will Hobbs fresh out of AEW Dark getting the spotlight, and it's nice to see more of Cage, who it feels like AEW hasn't really had a chance to showcase all that much since signing him, especially since he lost his first big angle against Jon Moxley.

Lots of big power moves are hit, and both men get about an even amount of offense in, but Cage rolls out of the way of a Hobbs frogsplash, and Cage hits his

Starks heads to the ring, and Taz grabs a mic. Taz tells Hobbs he was impressive. He didn't win the match, but he fought his ass off. Now Taz gives him two options: join Team Taz, option A, or option B, say no to option A, and Starks and Cage beat the hell out of him. Darby Allin's music plays. Allin comes out with his skateboard. Cage and Starks calmly exit the ring. Taz yells at Allin. "One day real soon, my man, you're gonna finally learn not to stick your nose in Team Taz's business, you rotten punk!"

We see a video from Slash of Guns N' Roses congratulating Chris Jericho on 30 years in wrestling. Slash says he was surprised to find out Jericho's been wrestling that long. Not a wrestling fan then, Slash. Dennis Miller also congratulates Jericho, as does Hiroshi Tanahashi, NHL star Ted Irvine (Jericho's dad), and Bully Ray. Then Dynamite takes a commercial break.

When Dynamite returns, we see a prerecorded promo by Lance Archer about Jon Moxley. He talks about their match at WrestleKingdom. Archer has learned a lot since then, and things are gonna be different. Archer is pissed off, and Moxley has been wasting time wrestling guys like Eddie Kingston when he should have been preparing for Archer. Archer is gonna kill him and enjoy it.

Jack Evans and Angelico come to the ring. They'll be getting a ten-minute handjob or whatever they call it with FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler come out with Tully Blanchard in their corner. The Young Bucks are seen angrily watching the entrances on a monitor backstage.

The Hybrid2 vs. FTR – AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Evans and Angelico prove a little too feisty for FTR at first, so they take a powder that regroups with Tully. They grab their belts and start to leave, but Angelico and Evans dive out of the ring onto them.

Back in the ring, FTR turn the tide and puts a beatdown on Evans for a while. Angelico tags in and gets some offense, but he falls victim to a double team.

The chaos portion of the match ensues where all four men are hitting moves on each other.

It comes down to Harwood and Evans, who falls prey to a superplex/splash combo.

Commentary puts over that finish as directed at the Young Bucks. Speaking of the Young Bucks, they're still watching backstage when they notice the cameraman filming them. They accuse him of spying on them and superkick him.

A gif of FTR in hot dog costumes is flashed on the Khantron, and then Best Friends come out to the entrance. Trent explains the joke: it's hot dogs because FTR are weenies. They're wearing t-shirts with FTR as weenies on them. Chuckie T says what's not a joke, though is that Best Friends are the number one contenders. They just walked past Tony Khan backstage, and he told them their shot is live next week on the AEW Dynamite anniversary show. FTR try to hit Best Friends with their belts, but Best Friends are ready for them. FTR flees the ring. Best Friends pose with the belts, then pass them out of the ring to FTR. They do the hug.

MJF talks about Chris Jericho in a video. He calls Jericho one of his heroes and an inspiration. Shaq also has a video for Jericho. Then Gene Simmons. Then Don Callis. Then Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Then Diamond Dallas Page. Then Dynamite takes a commercial break.

After the break, we see a video package recapping the feud between Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee, ahead of their dog collar match. Cody Rhodes makes his elaborate entrance. Brandi Rhodes is with him. Jim Ross talks about Roddy Piper and Greg "The Hammer" Valentine's dog collar match. Brodie Lee comes out with Anna Jay and John Silver. Justin Roberts does the introductions, including introducing both Doc Sampson (another Marvel trademark dispute?), at ringside, and holy crap, Greg the Hamer Valentine is there to watch the match. Valentine (69 years old) hasn't aged for about 40 years, but he looked like he was 60 by the time he was 20, so it's a mixed blessing. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

The dog collar match is happening next on AEW Dynamite…but you can read about it in part two of our Dynamite report.

