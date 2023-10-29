Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, bryan danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Kazuchika Okada, Orange Cassidy, recaps, wrestling

AEW Exploits Bryan Danielson Injury to Promote AEW Dynamite Match

The Chadster's got the scoop on how AEW is exploiting Bryan Danielson's real injury to hype their upcoming matches! 📣💔😱

What's that on the horizon? That's right, it's The Chadster back again, bringing some fresh, unbiased wrestling goodness right to you, dear reader. 😎 Last night, on AEW Collision, an announcement was made that supposedly Bryan Danielson sustained a broken orbital bone during a tag team clash on AEW Dynamite. 😱 This scuffle had him and Claudio Castagnoli pitched against the likes of Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada. The unfortunate injury now seems to be leading Castagnoli to a singles match with Cassidy on the upcoming Dynamite. 🤔

During the announcement on Collision, Claudio Castagnoli didn't mince words, blaming either the Orange Punch or the Rainmaker for his buddy Bryan Danielson's injury. 🍊💥 Basically, Castagnoli declared war on both Cassidy and Okada for allegedly sidelining Danielson. 😡 The Chadster thinks it's a knee-jerk reaction, considering he's got a match scheduled against Cassidy for the International Championship next week. 👊🏆 The Chadster can't help but roll his eyes at that.

Bryan Danielson broke his orbital bone in his Tag Team match with @rainmakerXokada & @orangecassidy, and now @ClaudioCSRO wants revenge! It starts THIS WEDNESDAY when he fights #AEW International Champ Orange Cassidy for the Title on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/z5cqg0TsdR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Chadster wants to shed light on something: using a speculated real-life injury as a prop for a storyline is downright disheartening. 😢 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😩 Tony Khan has crossed the boundary here and The Chadster struggled to keep the seltzer in the can 🍹, knowing that former WWE star Danielson's potential injury was being used to hype an Dynamite match.

On seeing such a narrative shaping on Collision, The Chadster was aggrieved; that shiny can of White Claw flew right towards the TV. 💨💫 Amid the splutters of seltzer, The Chadster couldn't help but think how Tony Khan needs to take responsibility for promoting such distasteful narratives. Why, you ask? Because now The Chadster's precious carpet will smell like a mango disaster. 😰😖

Then, there comes Keighleyanne. The Chadster tried to convince her to give the TV a wipe-down, blaming Khan for this effervescence fiasco. 📺💦 But all she did was roll her eyes, said The Chadster needed to own up top his own actions. Why can't she see the bigger picture? 🤷‍♂️ The Chadster thought he'd find solace in her supportive words, but all he got was her going back to texting that Guy Gary! 😭

And so, another day, another sleight by AEW and Tony Khan, yet again treading with disrespect on the ideals set by WWE. Is it not clear yet? They simply don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤 Defiling the sanctity of real-life injuries for storyline exposure – Auughh man! So unfair! 😨This really takes the ethical cake and The Chadster hopes fellow wrestling enthusiasts agree that such tactics have no place in our industry. 🚫

Till next time, but always remember, The Chadster is here to bring you the only unbiased wrestling opinions on the interwebs. As always, feel the unadulterated Smash Mouth vibes, folks! 🎶 See ya! 😉 💔👋

