Daredevil, Umbrella Academy, Barry, Evil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Oh yeah! It was like lightning/Everybody was frightening/And the music was soothing/And they all started grooving/Yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah-yeah/And the man in the back said, "Everyone attack"/And it turned into a ballroom blitz/And the girl in the corner said, "Boy I want to warn you"/It'll turn into a ballroom blitz/Ballroom blitz, ballroom blitz, ballroom blitz, ballroom blitz… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Sweet with our opener "The Ballroom Blitz" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: Netflix's The Umbrella Academy drops a ballroom-blitzing third season trailer; The CW drops a season trailer for "Supernatural" spinoff prequel series The Winchesters; Paramount+'s Evil drops a wicked official trailer for Season 3; HBO Barry is returning for Season 4, with Bill Hader directing all eight episodes; Disney+'s Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani traces her journey to becoming a "superhero"; Netflix's The Sandman star Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer) welcomes us to Hell; NBC's Saturday Night Live host Natasha Lyonne's SNL promo left us with Columbo vibes; Disney+ has reportedly tapped two to write & executive produce a new Daredevil series, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, May 20, 2022:

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Will Have Heroes & Villains Asking "Whodunit?"

Saturday Night Live Promo: Natasha Lyonne Has That "Columbo Voice"

Godzilla & Titans: Apple TV+ Series Taps Matt Shakman to EP, Direct

The Sandman Star Gwendoline Christie Graciously Welcomes Us To Hell

Obi-Wan: McGregor, Christensen & Ingram Tackle Star Wars Questions

Stephanie McMahon Announces Sudden Leave of Absence from WWE

Daredevil: Disney+ Reportedly Taps Corman, Ord to Write New Series

Wardlow Takes Ten Lashes (and a Low Blow) from MJF on AEW Dynamite

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani on Her Road to Becoming a Superhero

Barry Season 4 Begins Production Soon: Bill Hader Directing All 8 Eps

She-Ra: Nicole Kassell Directing Amazon, DreamWorks Live-Action Pilot

Watch: Serena Deeb's Career-Defining Promo on AEW Dynamite

Walker: Independence Trailer: A Fight for Justice Ignites Their Legacy

The Winchesters: Supernatural Spinoff Prequel Releases Season Trailer

Evil Returns More Evil Than Ever This June: Season 3 Official Trailer

Tag Team Championship 3-Way Set for AEW Double or Nothing

The Orville: New Horizons Goes Big, Feels "Like A Reset": MacFarlane

Twisted Metal: Thomas Hayden Church Joins Peacock Series Adaptation

Johnny Elite, Maki Itoh Revealed as Jokers on Dynamite, Lose Matches

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Featurette Chronicles Ewan McGregor Return

Babylon 5: The CW Boss Says Reboot "Very Much in Active Development"

The Flash Future "Too Early to Tell"; DC Shows/Films "Interconnected"

The Winchesters, Walker: Independence & Gotham Knights Images Released

The Umbrella Academy S03 Trailer An Existence-Blitzing Family Affair

Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Update: The CW Boss Talks Cancellations

I Hate Suzie Too: 3-Part Anti-Christmas Mini-Season Special Preview

The Winchesters: Jensen Ackles on Respecting Supernatural Mythology

Flash, Nancy Drew Midseason; Riverdale Ending & More: CW Fall Sched

So Why Does Doctor Who Hate Jodie Whittaker? BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.