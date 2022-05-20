WWE SmackDown Preview 5/20: Will The Tag Titles Be Unified Tonight?

Well, allegedly, tonight's finally the night. WWE has been teasing and promising for over a month now that Randy Orton & Riddle would face The Usos to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles, but there have been some detours along the way. Between the inclusion of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and the back and forth of who's challenging who, this hasn't been an easy match to book. But as everything stands right now, tonight on SmackDown, we will see the Tag Team Titles unified with one team standing tall as the Tag Team Champions in WWE.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX will indeed be highlighted by the big Tag Team Championship unification match with RK-Bro taking on The Usos to crown the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Will that match actually come to fruition tonight without any shenanigans or a swerve or two along the way? Well, that remains to be seen. But WWE is still pushing forward as if it's all going down fair and square and here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's big match.

The Winner Take All Tag Team Title Unification Match between RK-Bro and The Usos is back on and set for Friday Night SmackDown on May 20. Originally slated for WrestleMania Backlash, the budding rivalry between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre converted the clash into a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. The Bloodline got the best of the newly-formed trio, but Riddle, Randy Orgon & McIntyre showed they could push the blue brand champions to the absolute limit. So will The Bloodline be leaving SmackDown next week with all the gold or can RK-Bro make those dreams go up in smoke? Don't miss the massive Winner Take All, Tag Team Title Unification Match tonight at 8/7 C on FOX!

There are no other matches scheduled at the moment for tonight's show, but hey, maybe they've got a full two-hour banger of a match ready for tonight's SmackDown?

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.