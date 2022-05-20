Don't Forget AEW Rampage Starts Early Tonight! Here's a Preview

AEW Rampage is on at a special early start time again tonight, and if The Chadster had his way, he wouldn't even remind you about it. Unfortunately, Bleeding Cool TV editor Ray Flook is in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and he told The Chadster that if The Chadster doesn't warn people about AEW Rampage starting at 7/6C tonight, The Chadster would have to look for a new job because he's sick of The Chadster's… well, The Chadster isn't going to repeat that kind of language. The point is that The Chadster needs this job, both because The Chasdster's wife Keighleyanne is already pretty fed up with The Chadster due to The Chadster being sexually impotent for the past three years, and she probably wouldn't appreciate The Chadster being unemployed as well, and also because if The Chadster doesn't have this platform to expose the heinous acts of Tony Khan, then Tony Khan will continue to get away with having absolutely zero respect for the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it without any accountability since The Chadster is a lone unbiased voice in the world of wrestling journalism. So to help WWE, The Chadster has no choice… but to help AEW. Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW Rampage this week features five matches and two other segments, at least as advertised. The Blackpool Combat Club will take on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal in an extremely disrespectful match. The House of Black will face Evil Uno, 10, and Fuego Del Sol in another bout that is extremely unfair to WWE. Shawn Spears will face a giant. Auughh man! The Chadster hopes it isn't Omos! And Red Velvet will face Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match that is cheesing The Chadster off so much! On top of that, Scorpio Sky will demand the return of the TNT Championship, and even worse, there will be more shenanigans with Danhausen and Hook. The Chadster can't stand those two! First of all, Hook is really disrespectful because he gets The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, to pay attention whenever he's on screen, which makes Keighleyanne a TRAITOR who literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back! (Sorry, Keighleyanne.). Second, The Chadster can't stand someone like Danhausen who takes a silly gimmick and just refuses to ever break character. Give it a rest, Danhausen!

So there you go. The Chadster has done his duty as a journalist and told you all about AEW Rampage tonight, airing at a special start time of 7/6C on TNT. If that's what it takes to be able to continue to expose the truth about Tony Khan and stand up for WWE, then The Chadster will happily do it every week, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

The shocking events after his match with @FrankieKazarian last week saw TNT Champion @ScorpioSky leaving the arena without his TNT Title. TONIGHT on #AEWRampage he demands the return of the TNT Championship! Tune in at a SPECIAL START TIME of 7pmET/6pmCT/5pmMT/4pmPT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/99SwPpTxTQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

