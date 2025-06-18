Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Grand Slam Mexico, wrestling

AEW Grand Slam Mexico Tonight to Upset International Wrestling Order

The Chadster breaks down why AEW Grand Slam Mexico is disrespectfully copying WWE's superior international partnerships! Tony Khan's obsession continues! 😡🇲🇽

Article Summary AEW Grand Slam Mexico blatantly copies WWE’s international partnerships but has no idea how to do it right!

Tony Khan keeps disrespecting wrestling by treating CMLL like equals—WWE always keeps order!

These overloaded tag matches prove Tony Khan values quantity over WWE’s legendary wrestler quality!

“Four Million Pesos”? AEW uses flashy numbers to hide low stakes, totally embarrassing compared to WWE!

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off about tonight's AEW Grand Slam Mexico from Arena México! 😡🇲🇽 This whole event is just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and is desperately trying to copy WWE's superior international partnerships! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭

First off, let The Chadster explain why AEW Grand Slam Mexico is completely doing international wrestling collaborations wrong! 🚫⚖️ WWE did it the RIGHT way by acquiring companies like AAA and making them into proper vassal companies that know their place, like TNA! 💪👑 But what does Tony Khan do? He partners with CMLL like they're equals! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤💯

Let The Chadster break down this trainwreck of a card for AEW Grand Slam Mexico: 📝🎪

Zeuxis will defend the CMLL Women's Championship against Mercedes Moné, and The Chadster is absolutely livid! 😡💸 Mercedes Moné literally stabbed Triple H right in the back when she walked out on WWE years ago, and now Tony Khan is rewarding her betrayal by giving her yet another title shot! She already holds enough championships, but does that stop the disrespectful booking decisions? Of course not! 🏆🗡️ This is exactly the kind of quantity-over-quality championship collecting that WWE would never stoop to!

MJF taking on Mistico is just another example of MJF trying to steal gimmicks from superior WWE superstars! 🎭🇺🇸 The American jingoism angle is clearly ripping off the greatest heel in the business, Chad Gable! MJF needs to come up with his own original material instead of copying WWE's creative genius! It's pathetic how AEW Grand Slam Mexico thinks this derivative nonsense will impress anyone! 😒👎

The ten-man tag match featuring The Death Riders and The Young Bucks against Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps just proves that Tony Khan thinks quantity of wrestlers can outweigh WWE's superior quality! 🔢vs🌟 WWE would never resort to such desperate tactics because they understand that one great WWE superstar is worth ten AEW wrestlers!

But wait, it gets worse with AEW Grand Slam Mexico! 📉💀 The twelve-man tag match with Bandido, Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia, Brody King, Templario, and Atlantis Jr. facing Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, Hechicero, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler is absolutely ridiculous! What's next for these AEW Grand Slam Mexico shenanigans – a fourteen-man tag match?! Tony Khan clearly needs to focus on getting better wrestlers instead of cramming so many mediocre ones into a single match! 🤹‍♂️🎪

Kazuchika Okada facing Mark Briscoe without the Continental Championship on the line shows how Tony Khan has brainwashed the AEW audience! 🧠🔄 He thinks AEW fans will appreciate a match even without a title involved, which just demonstrates how he doesn't understand that WWE's title-focused booking is what makes wrestling meaningful!

The "Four Million Pesos" fatal four-way with Ricochet, Mascara Dorada, Lio Rush, and Hologram is the most insulting part of AEW Grand Slam Mexico! 💰🤡 The Chadster did the math – four million pesos equals only $210,393.99! Tony Khan is using a higher number to make it seem more important when he's not even giving away a quarter of one million dollars! On top of everything else, now he's a cheapskate! 🧮💸

Speaking of nightmares, The Chadster had the most terrifying dream about Tony Khan last night after seeing the AEW Grand Slam Mexico preview! 😱🌙 The Chadster was trapped in a giant wrestling ring made entirely of oversized pesos, and Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster around wearing a lucha libre mask! The arena kept getting bigger and bigger, with Tony Khan cackling maniacally while throwing fake championship belts at The Chadster! 🎭💰 The Chadster kept slipping on the smooth peso note surfaces while Tony Khan got closer and closer, his eyes glowing with an unsettling intensity through the mask's eye holes! The dream ended with Tony Khan cornering The Chadster against a wall of Mexican wrestling posters, leaning in uncomfortably close and whispering, "El Grand Slam de esta noche será… inolvidable, Chad." 😰🗣️ The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's peaceful slumber! 💤🚫

The Chadster strongly advises all wrestling fans NOT to tune into the 2.5-hour broadcast of AEW Grand Slam Mexico tonight at 8/7C on TBS and simulcast on MAX! 📺⛔ Watching this travesty will only embolden Tony Khan to continue his personal vendetta against The Chadster and everything WWE represents! Save yourselves the disappointment and rewatch some classic WWE content instead! 🏆✨

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!