AEW Quake By the Lake: Full Lineup, How to Watch

Now that Triple H is in charge of WWE creative and all the Vince McMahon haters have gotten their way, you would think there would be no more need for AEW and Tony Khan could pack it up and stop trying to complete with the greatest company in the entire world. That is not the case, however, as AEW Dynamite will proceed this week with a special episode titled Quake by the Lake. The Interim AEW Championship will be on the line during this extremely unfair, action-packed card, and it makes The Chadster absolutely sick to think about. It's no surprise that Tony Khan would air AEW Dynamite on "hump day" knowing that, because of him, The Chadster suffers from a debilitating case of sexual impotence. Auughh man! So unfair!

But that's just how Tony Khan is. He hates The Chadster and he's made it his personal goal in life to make The Chadster absolutely miserable, and the way he does it is by targeting The Chadster's beloved WWE. Longtime readers also understand that Tony Khan is in cahoots with the Chadster's boss, Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook, who purposely assigns The Chadster to cover AEW events just to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

But what guys like Tony Khan and Ray Flook don't understand is that The Chadster is a different breed. The Chadster is the last of the unbiased wrestling journalists (with the possible exception of Ryan Satin). Only The Chadster is willing to set aside his personal differences, maintain absolute objectivity, and tell you why everything Tony Khan and AEW does is bad and everything WWE does is good. So have it your way, Ray Flook! The Chadster will post this preview of AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake.

Here's the synopsis from AEW's website:

It was a wild, unpredictable week of All Elite action, and it's going to continue as AEW returns to North Star State! On Wednesday night, AEW is back at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN for Quake by The Lake, with one of the biggest rematches ever presented on television. For the first time since Revolution 2020, where Moxley dethroned Chris Jericho to claim the AEW World Title, the two competitors will go one-on-one with the Interim World Title on the line! In addition, Jade Cargill will put her TBS Title on the line against the newest addition to the locker room (and the coaching staff) Madison Rayne, Darby Allin will attempt to survive Brody King in a Coffin Match, LFI and The Lucha Bros will collide in a Tag Team Tornado Match, and we will welcome FTR back to AEW for the first time since their ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 collision with The Briscoes! Dynamite: Quake by The Lake goes live on TBS at 8pm EDT/7pm CDT, and on AEWPlus.com for our international audience, with the official AEW YouTube page always open for fans to get up to date on last week's action with Dynamite and Rampage highlights, plus the latest editions of AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and The Control Center with Tony Schiavone!

AEW also announced another match on Twitter:

Here's the full lineup of matches for AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake, though The Chadster won't be surprised if Tony Khan personally targets The Chadster even more by adding more matches later. AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, please don't watch it.