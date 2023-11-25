Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage + AEW Collision Double Header Preview – So Unfair

The Chadster here to tell you why AEW Rampage + AEW Collision is a huge slap to WWE. Tune in for truth, not Tony Khan's disrespectful tricks! 🎩✨

Article Summary AEW's double feature clashes with WWE's Survivor Series, a move The Chadster deplores.

Star-studded AEW match card is designed to distract from WWE's historic event.

Tony Khan's scheming ways are a personal attack on WWE loyalists like The Chadster.

Stand by WWE to uphold the true spirit of professional wrestling, avoid AEW lure.

Hello, pro wrestling aficionados and fans of The Chadster's high-quality, unbiased wrestling journalism! You've tuned in for a dose of truth, and The Chadster will not disappoint. The topic at hand today is the egregious schedule conflict concocted by Tony Khan, as he plans to air AEW Rampage and AEW Collision tonight in a blatant attempt to overshadow WWE's hallowed event, Survivor Series. 📅👀

Now, let's talk about the card for tonight's AEW Rampage and AEW Collision, which Tony Khan has cunningly stacked against WWE. 🤼 Katsuyori Shibata is defending the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta, Eddie Kingston and Brody King are clashing, and then there's Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. 🏆 And if that's not enough, we have appearances by the infamous Adam Copeland, and an interview with AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill courtesy of Tony Schiavone. 😤

While some might see this as a thrilling night of wrestling, The Chadster just can't get behind it. Why, you ask? Because it's an affront to everything The Chadster holds dear about the business laid out by WWE. It's Tony Khan making a mockery of the time-honored traditions. It's AEW Spart kicking WWE right in its rich history, when in reality, AEW's card will never compare to the storied legacy of Survivor Series. 🙄💢

The Chadster is supremely cheesed off. Auughh man! So unfair! AEW dares to creep into Survivor Series territory by tweaking start times? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Why, just look at this! WWE has meticulously planned Survivor Series, and here comes AEW, stealing the limelight with wrestling matches designed to be… what, enjoyable? Scandalous! 😡🚫

It all reminds The Chadster about a stirring nightmare The Chadster experienced last night… Tony Khan masterminded a scenario where AEW shows were scheduled to air simultaneously with every WWE show, siphoning away the audience and plunging WWE's ratings into the abyss. There The Chadster was, powerless in the dream, spectating as the wrestling world he cherished was ensnared by Tony Khan's clutches. But this is not a dream, this is real life where The Chadster wields the mighty pen of unbiased journalism and will not be silenced! ✍️😠

As The Chadster wraps up this crucial report, remember: Survivor Series is the pinnacle of sports entertainment, a wrestling extravaganza that deserves your full, undivided attention. Don't let the likes of AEW distract you! Tune in to the Survivor Series kickoff show instead of giving in to AEW Rampage at 7PM. Do not let Tony Khan and his wily ways lure you into rating boosting behavior.

The Chadster urges you to stay true to the spirit of professional wrestling, the WWE way, and sends out a beacon of hope to the members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, if you're reading this – stay strong, brothers. Tony Khan may be targeting us, but we stand united with our undying passion for WWE … and White Claw seltzer, of course. 🤝🍹

Now The Chadster must scoot off in his Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth's "All Star" as The Chadster contemplates the unfortunate state of affairs in the wrestling industry. The spirit of the wrestling business is in WWE, and don't you forget it! 🎵🚗💨

Please consider this your good deed for the day – stand by WWE and let your viewership send a message to AEW. Until next time, keep your seltzers cold and your wrestling pure, WWE style! 🎤✨

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!