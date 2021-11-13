AEW Rampage: Just Shave Your Head Already, Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy faced Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match on AEW Rampage last night, and The Chadster hated everything about it.

Look, The Chadster, more than anyone, understands that it can be difficult for a man as he gets older. Some men may begin to feel self-conscious about their hair. Is that hairline receding? Does it feel a little bit thinner today? Others may become sexually impotent after an upstart wrestling company beats his favorite in the ratings, and then he can never have sex with his beautiful wife Keighleyanne again because of stupid Tony Khan. Auuugh man!

But the point is it's all just a part of getting older, and The Chadster understands that a lot of men will eventually lose their hair. There's no shame in it. Even a guy with great hair like Shawn Michaels couldn't escape it, and the image is permanently burned into The Chadster's retinas! So unfair!

But look, Matt Hardy. The Chadster respects the parts of your career where you weren't competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE. You don't have to go to all this trouble of having a months-long feud with Orange Cassidy that is so obviously telegraphing your eventual loss in a hair vs. hair match. Just show up to work one day with the head shaved. That's it. Get it over with.

Unfortunately, Matt Hardy hasn't taken The Chadster's advice, and instead he continued his feud with Orange Cassidy on an episode of AEW Rampage this week that was, in The Chadster's opinion, extremely disrespectful to WWE. Enough people are going to buy Full Gear already. There's no need to run up the score. Hardy faced Cassidy in a lumberjack match, if you can call it that, since the match mostly consisted of outside interference until Hardy got away with a cheap pin.

AEW Full Gear is on PPV tonight, Saturday, November 13th! Learn how to watch it here. And read more of The Chadster's thoughts on AEW Rampage here.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, recaps, wrestling