AEW Rampage Preview: CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk!

Well, well, well. Isn't it interesting, the situation The Chadster finds himself. After all those years since CM Punk had his little disagreement with WWE, The Chadster was forced to endure CM Punk chant after CM Punk chant from all the disrespectful fans who don't understand the first thing about the wrestling business. But now, the tables have turned! It's AEW that has had a falling out with CM Punk, and now it is The Chadster's turn to chant: CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk! How do you like that, AEW fans? How does it feel? It doesn't feel very good, does it? Well, too bad! CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk! Try to enjoy your precious AEW Rampage now that The Chadster has ruined your enjoyment with a chant! CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk! The Chadster finally has his revenge!

This week's AEW Rampage is a taped show filmed on Wednesday and features three matches, plus a promo by Samoa Joe. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH Championship against FTR's Dax Harwood. Serena Deeb will take on Madison Rayne. And in the wild card round of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions, Sammy Guevara will face Darby Allin. The winner of that match will advance in the tournament to crown a new AEW World Champion after CM Punk had to be stripped of the title after EMBARASSING AEW with his media scrum pipebomb! CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk! Now you know what it feels like to be made impotent by wrestling, Tony Khan, just like The Chadster!

As usually, AEW continues to harass The Chadster by sending The Chadster UNSOLICITED PICS of AEW matches. Here are the graphics for tonight's episode o AEW Rampage. The show is on at 10/9C on TNT, but if you care about The Chadster at all, please don't tune in.

CM Punk! CM Punk! CM Punk!

