AEW Rampage Preview: Just Leave WWE Alone, Tony Khan!

The Chadster tackles Samoa Joe vs Jeff Hardy, Women's Trios, and more on AEW Rampage! Oh-man! Is Tony Khan determined to ruin wrestling? 🤦‍♀️😑

Oh-man, oh-man, oh-man! 🙄 Welcome back, readers to another report by your only, unbiased wrestling journalist, The Chadster 👌. Today, The Chadster is dangerously cheesed off, specifically due to the line-up for the upcoming AEW Rampage. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

The AEW has brought two of its most famed rivals, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy, into the ring yet again. A rivalry that has spanned nearly two decades and several promotions, and seemingly AEW is running out of ideas. Auugh man! So unfair! Again, a clear show of lack of creativity, but no surprise to The Chadster here, folks. They obviously don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 👎😑

Continuing with their Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament, AEW has the audacity to pit Jay Lethal against Penta El Zero Miedo. 🤨 They haven't yet locked horns in singles combat, so The Chadster sees this as AEW's blatant attempt to inject novelty and curiosity. But how low, Tony Khan?! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♂️🤷‍♂️

But The Chadster's rant is not done yet. Rather than presenting us with the usual wrestling showdown, the AEW Rampage is now hosting a Women's Trios match. Not only that, former enemies Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue are now expected to team up against The Bunny, Anna Jay, and Taya Valkyrie. 😳 Is this a wrestling match or a soap opera? 🙄

Not wanting to miss any part of the circus, AEW Rampage is also set to host a tag team match. The Young Bucks, recipients of past loss, are to face former J.A.S members Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Come on, AEW! Stop torturing the audience with these unnecessary showdowns! These matches are as annoying as that guy Gary's constant texts to The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne. 😤😤

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night. 🌙 Again! The Chadster was Jack from the fairytale, Jack and the Beanstalk. But here's the catch, Tony Khan was the giant! 😱 And guess what the Beanstalk was? It was WWE's glorious history! Jack (a.k.a The Chadster) was climbing up the Beanstalk, i.e., reminiscing WWE's grandeur. And Tony Khan, the giant, tried, as usual, to bring it down! 😡 It's a clear manifestation of his obsession with the Chadster and the WWE's legacy. Driving around in The Chadster's Mazda Miata after waking up in a cold sweat was the only solace. 🚗

Fans, gear up for the AEW Rampage this Friday night. But The Chadster warns you to shield your senses from Tony Khan's attempt to disrespect our dear wrestling business. If only Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, or Mike Coppinger could witness it, the true unbiased journalists. 💁‍♂️

Dang, Tony Khan! The Chadster's going off to cool down with a White Claw seltzer. 🍹 Remember folks, stay tuned and keep reading The Chadster's reports – your one-stop for honest wrestling journalism! Until then, you know what they say at Smash Mouth (RIP) concerts–"Hey now, you're an All Star, getcha game on, go play!" 🌟🌟🌟

