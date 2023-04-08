AEW Rampage Review: Tony Khan Continues to Cheese Off The Chadster AEW Rampage aired last night, and The Chadster is NOT impressed. Find out how Tony Khan managed to ruin wrestling yet again. So unfair! 😒👎

AEW Rampage aired last night, and once again, Tony Khan has found new ways to disrespect the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off! 😡

First off, Hook faced Ethan Page in a brutal match to retain the FTW Championship. The match was conducted under FTW rules, which are basically a rip-off of ECW rules. And WWE owns ECW, so this is a blatant trademark violation! Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 The two wrestlers put on a violent display, with chairs, tables, and brawling outside the ring, but it was Hook who emerged victorious after choking out Page with the Redrum. This blatant disregard for WWE's intellectual property is infuriating! 😤

Next, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker teamed up with The Acclaimed to defeat some jobbers in a chaotic tag team match. But the real story here is the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), which is all about mocking WWE for being "sports entertainment," as if there's something wrong with that. The Chadster is appalled! 😡 After the match, tensions between JAS and The Acclaimed boiled over, leading to a post-match beatdown by the JAS. The Chadster can't help but feel Tony Khan is trying to show up WWE with this chaos and make AEW look better. So disrespectful! 😠

Darby Allin took on Lee Moriarity in a high-flying, fast-paced crowd-pleaser that further proves Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about wrestling booking. 😒 Allin won after hitting an impressive Coffin Drop, but then Swerve Strickland came out to merge Mogul Affiliates with The Embassy. The Chadster can't help but think this is a dig at WWE's recent merger with UFC. Tony Khan just can't resist taking cheap shots at WWE, can he? 😩

Finally, Julia Hart defeated Anna Jay in a thrilling main event using the Black Mist. Once again, AEW uses cheap tactics like putting fan-favorite wrestlers against each other in exciting matches. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

As The Chadster was watching this debacle unfold in the main event of AEW Rampage, The Chadster was overcome with furt and had no choice but to throw a White Claw seltzer at the television, creating a mess on the floor. Tony Khan owes The Chadster for that seltzer! 😡 But even worse, when The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to clean it up, she said, "You're the one who threw it, so you should clean it up, Chad." Can you believe that? Keighleyanne is taking Tony Khan's side! 😤 The Chadster tried to explain that it was Tony Khan's fault for booking such a disrespectful show, but Keighleyanne just sighed and told The Chadster to "let it go" and "stop obsessing over AEW." And then she went back to texting with that guy Gary. Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's marriage. 😭

Once again, Tony Khan has proven that AEW Rampage is just a platform for him to take cheap shots at WWE and disrespect the wrestling business. The Chadster, as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, alongside fellow unbiased reporters Ryan Satin and Ariel Helwani, will continue to call out AEW for their nonsense. 😤👊

In conclusion, AEW Rampage was a disgrace to wrestling, and The Chadster is absolutely fuming. But don't worry, WWE fans, The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight against Tony Khan and his vendetta against The Chadster. 😡👊

21-0, 21 years old. — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) April 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet