AEW Rampage Set to Disrespect the Troops Tonight (Preview)

Hey there, true wrestling fans 🌟! It's The Chadster here, your one true guide to all things wrestling 🤼‍♂️, except for that other promotion which shall not be mentioned… Okay, The Chadster is going to mention it because that's what The Chadster does – serve up the hottest takes on the latest shenanigans in the wrestling scene! And unfortunately, this means The Chadster is here to give you the scoop on AEW Rampage 📺.

Now, let's talk about this Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage coming to you from, of all places, Montreal 🇨🇦. Seriously? Are they just trying to cheese The Chadster off with these international shows? The lineup is featuring a Continental Classic match between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, and oh, look, more matches with talents like Abadon and Orange Cassidy doing their thing. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Tonight's AEW Rampage is airing on the same night as the much more important and highly respectable WWE SmackDown's special Tribute to the Troops episode. The Chadster can't help but see Tony Khan's decision to air AEW Rampage tonight as a direct and inexcusable sleight against the brave men and women who serve the country. It's like, does Tony Khan not respect the troops? If Tony Khan actually cared about the incredible sacrifices of our servicemembers, he would take AEW Rampage off the air tonight out of respect. But no, Tony Khan is showing, once again, that he just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business or, you know, basic decency. 😤🇺🇸

Let's be real; it's utterly clear to The Chadster that Tony Khan is so caught up in his blistering obsession that he's willing to go to any lengths to needle The Chadster and, by extension, the WWE Universe—including disrespecting an event as venerable as Tribute to the Troops. It's as if Khan is saying, "Hey, look at me and not the real heroes." But what about our troops, Tony? Shouldn't they be the focus tonight? The Chadster is utterly appalled—they're the true stars, not some fly-by-night operation like AEW Rampage. This is literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back on a night that should be about honoring our true American heroes. 😠🔪🤼‍♂️

So, readers, while Tony Khan continues to disrespect everything and everyone with his shameless booking choices, remember: supporting WWE's Tribute to the Troops is supporting our troops. And if Tony Khan had even an ounce of respect, he'd recognize the significance and do the right thing. But, as The Chadster has come to expect, that's just too much to ask from the guy who seems to take perverse pleasure in making The Chadster's life—and by extension, the lives of WWE fans and the troops—so dang frustrating! Auughh man! So unfair! 😩🚫💔

Continental Classic? More like Continental Anticlimactic if you ask The Chadster. Bryan Danielson, the "American Dragon", is facing Daniel Garcia, who's trailing with zero points in this farce of a league. The Chadster can't help but think how disrespectful this whole thing is to the continuity and historical reverence the WWE gives to their titles and competitions. Bryan Danielson should fine himself. 🙄

AEW International Championship has Orange Cassidy, who, no surprise there, is being accompanied by Danhausen against Angelico. The Chadster gets this weird feeling that the booking is somehow aimed just to spite The Chadster with its so-called "fresh matchup." It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

And let's not get The Chadster started on this tag team bout! The Don Callis Family, a tag team with an identity crisis if there ever was one, is set to dominate or whatever. Think of the WWE legends who understand the fine nuances of the tag team legacy. This match, however, is just another surefire way to make The Chadster cringe.

Then there's the uncanny matchup between Abadon and Trish Adora – a medieval scare fest masquerading as a wrestling match. The Chadster can't shake off the feeling that Tony Khan is booking all this madness just to get a rise out of anyone who respects the traditions laid down by WWE. 🤦‍♂️

Tony Khan's booking of AEW Rampage is bad enough, but wait until you hear about what happened last night while The Chadster was enjoying a nice, pleasant dream. It was a peaceful, serene setting, and The Chadster was no human but a jubilant, buzzing bumblebee. As The Chadster hovered from bloom to bloom, the harmonious strains of Smash Mouth's "All Star" seemed to vibrate through the ambrosial air. Each flower held the subtle, crisp aroma of The Chadster's cherished White Claw seltzer, infusing every moment with an air of carefree leisure, reminiscent of a relaxing day cruising in The Chadster's super sleek Mazda Miata. 🎶🚗

The sun bathed the meadow in golden warmth, and life was good for The Chadster—until the tranquility was shattered by an ominous buzz. There, stark and threatening, amidst the floral tapestry was the villainous figure of a wasp, its black and yellow stripes like prison garb, announcing the intrusion of nefarious intent. And if The Chadster didn't know any better, he'd swear the eyes of this winged menace sparkled with the vile spirit of none other than Tony Khan. 🐝😨

At that moment, everything shifted. The music, once upbeat and liberating, became an undertone to a dance of danger as the wasp-Tony Khan darted in and out, a deadly ballet with venomous intentions. Its stinger glinted in the sunlight, a rapier bent on piercing The Chadster's fluffy, bee-fuzzed hide. But The Chadster was not just any bee; The Chadster was a bee with heart, with spirit—a bee who wouldn't go down without a flight, err… fight. 🌼🛡️

The skies became the stage for a duel of fates. Each buzz felt like a percussion of impending doom, each wingbeat throbbed with the tension of survival against sabotage. The stinger sought The Chadster's flesh with a fervor that had to be personal, reminiscent of those maddeningly "fresh matchups" The Chadster always lamented about in AEW. Oh, how The Chadster yearned for the simple life, circling his beloved Mazda Miata, unthreatened by scheming wasps and wrestling moguls alike. 🚘🐝

In the haze of the aerial skirmish, reality blurred, and so did the senses. The Chadster's wings beat furiously, the thrum resonating within The Chadster's thorax, creating an odd, electric charge. Was The Chadster feeling… admiration for his foe's unwavering focus? No, it must be the adrenaline. The fight grew unexpectedly intimate, stinger to stinger, gaze locked in gaze, the air laden with the scent of synthetic lime and sweet nectar—an aroma so wrong yet tantalizing in its confusion, much like the mixed emotions AEW stirred within The Chadster. ⚔️❤️‍🔥

Then, just when the crescendo of this conflict peaked, The Chadster jolted awake, a sheen of perspiration cloaking The Chadster's forehead. The Chadster's heart raced, pounding a cacophonous encore to Smash Mouth's lyrics, which had taken on a twisted, haunting melody in the depths of The Chadster's nightmare. Why, oh why, must Tony Khan, the human embodiment of a stinging wasp, invade even The Chadster's dreams? The Chadster's rage against him was as palpable as the moist sweat that drenched his bed. Auughh man, it's all so painfully unfair! The Chadster lay there, panting, and shook a metaphorical fist at Tony Khan, who seemed to hover in the shadows, grinning, only to vanish as The Chadster fully returned to consciousness. "Back off, Tony Khan!" The Chadster wanted to scream. But all The Chadster could do was whisper it to the darkness, already dreading the dawn when The Chadster'd have to witness more of Khan's provocations on the screen of AEW Rampage. 📺😡🌙

It's like, watch if you must, but The Chadster will be hanging with the Mazda and the White Claws, trying not to get too cheesed off at how AEW is making a mockery of the sanctity of professional wrestling. And that's the unbiased, journalistic truth, just like The Chadster's pals Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger would say. Or do they too suffer the torture of being haunted by Tony Khan's wrath for their dedication to objective journalism?🤔

