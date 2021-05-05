AEW Returns to Roots With Online Global T-Shirt Shop

It was once said of AEW, when the company was founded but hadn't yet launched a television show, that it was more of a t-shirt company than a pro-wrestling league. After over a year of whooping NXT's ass on Wednesday nights, no one could argue that AEW hasn't established itself as a major wrestling company. But sometimes, it feels good to return to your roots. And so, AEW has launched a new online global t-shirt store, offering over 400 t-shirts to customers around the world in 224 countries, up from the 40 countries the non-global online shop claims to service.

A company press release elaborates:

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launch of its new online shop for official merchandise, Global.ShopAEW.com. Effective immediately, fans from 224 countries can order through the website to save up to 60 percent on shipping costs and reduce delivery time by up to 50 percent. The online shop will offer more than 400 t-shirts for purchase, with additional items available soon. The apparel will ship directly from AEW's global distribution warehouses in Toronto, Canada; Tijuana, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Riga, Latvia; Amakusa, Japan; and Victoria and Brisbane, Australia. "We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we're thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe," said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of AEW. For more information and to get started shopping, visit Global.ShopAEW.com

If you're a non-global customer wondering if you're missing out on the cool new stuff, don't worry. Checking out the website reveals a message saying it's powered by Pro Wrestling Tees, which also runs AEW's non-global shop. In fact, the global shop appears to have less merchandise and fewer categories of merchandise, at least at the moment. But if you were previously paying smugglers to sneak American AEW t-shirts into your country, now you can finally get them through completely legal means. Yay!

