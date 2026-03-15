Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Revolution, wrestling

AEW Revolution Preview: A Fan's Complete Guide to Tonight's PPV

El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Revolution 2026 from Los Angeles, featuring MJF vs. Hangman in a Texas Death Match and nine more massive bouts on PPV!

Article Summary Witness AEW Revolution’s top matches: MJF vs. Hangman in a Texas Death Match and more epic title bouts, comrades!

From Women’s World Championship struggles to tag team wars, tonight’s lucha libre is true wealth redistribution!

Bask in socialist wrestling glory, as heroes and villains clash for AEW gold and trabajadores’ honor in Los Angeles!

Find start times, streaming info, and insider dictator paranoia—no CIA sabotage here, only wrestling revolución!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a luxurious penthouse suite overlooking the Hollywood Hills that I definitely did not acquire through any sort of questionable diplomatic back channels, and I have got some absolutely spectacular news for you today! Tonight is AEW Revolution 2026, and it is going to be GLORIOUS!

You know, comrades, my old friend Fidel once told me, "El Presidente, the only thing more revolutionary than overthrowing an imperialist puppet government is a good pay-per-view." And he was right! Tonight's show emanates from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and it features TEN matches on the main card, including SIX championship bouts with EIGHT titles on the line. There are also three matches on the Zero Hour pre-show, including a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royale! This is the kind of wealth redistribution I can get behind, comrades — spreading championship opportunities to the working class of the AEW roster!

AEW has been on an absolutely magnificent run throughout 2025 and into 2026, delivering the kind of thrilling, unpredictable professional wrestling that makes my heart sing louder than the national anthem I wrote for my country (all 47 verses of it). While the competition over at WWE continues to produce their MAGA-friendly, overproduced, stagnant product — and believe me, comrades, the CIA has tried to get me to watch more WWE Raw as a form of enhanced interrogation — AEW continues to offer a delightful, worker-empowering alternative. Tonight should be no different!

Let's get into the full card, shall we?

AEW Revolution Full Match Card Preview

AEW World Championship Texas Death Match: MJF (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page – If Hangman Loses, He Can Never Challenge for the AEW World Title Again

Comrades, this is the kind of high-stakes encounter that reminds me of the time I played chess against Kim Jong-il for control of a small but strategically important island in the Pacific. The loser could never challenge for the island again! I won, of course, but I digress.

MJF and "Hangman" Adam Page are two foundational pillars of AEW who have been circling each other for years. Page won the AEW World Championship from MJF at last year's Revolution, then held it until Full Gear 2025, when HOOK turned on him and helped Samoa Joe capture the gold. MJF then swooped in, cashing in his Casino Gauntlet contract to win the title in a 4-Way. Page fought his way back through Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Andrade El Ídolo to earn another shot, then raised the stakes to astronomical levels: a Texas Death Match where, if Page loses, he can NEVER challenge for the AEW World Championship again. MJF tried to rig a coin flip to add his own stipulation, but Hangman got his wish.

Page is 5-1 in Texas Death Matches and 3-0 when the AEW World Title is on the line. MJF has never been in one. But the pressure of potentially ending his world title aspirations forever? That is the kind of psychological warfare that even the CIA would admire. This match is going to be a violent, bloody masterpiece, and I cannot wait. This is the main event that Revolution deserves, comrades!

AEW Women's World Championship Match (2 Out of 3 Falls): "The Toxic Spider" Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander

"The Toxic Spider" Thekla and Kris Statlander have traded the AEW Women's World Championship back and forth, with each woman holding a victory over the other. Thekla took the title from Statlander in a strap match on Dynamite last month, and now Statlander has demanded a 2 Out of 3 Falls rubber match to settle the score once and for all.

You know, comrades, my good friend Hugo Chávez once told me that the best way to settle any dispute is through a best-of-three series. That is how we settled the border dispute of 2003 — two out of three arm wrestling falls. I won the first, he won the second, and then he flipped the table over and declared himself the winner anyway. I expect similar intensity tonight! Statlander showed incredible heart on Collision when she let Thekla beat her down with a belt just to prove she would keep getting back up. That is the socialist spirit of resilience, comrades! Two falls to win, no shortcuts — this is going to be fantastic.

AEW Continental Championship Match (No Time Limit): Jon Moxley (c) vs. "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley and "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita fought to a 20-minute time limit draw at Grand Slam Australia, and Moxley was FURIOUS that he couldn't avenge his Continental Classic loss. Now they meet again with no time limit, no Death Riders, and no Don Callis Family at ringside — just two men trying to destroy each other until one cannot continue.

Comrades, this is like when I challenged Muammar Gaddafi to a debate with no time limit. We went for fourteen hours straight until he fell asleep at the podium, and I claimed victory. I expect Moxley and Takeshita to deliver something significantly more exciting than that, though perhaps equally as brutal. The Continental Championship has become one of the most prestigious titles in all of wrestling under the Continental Classic format, and tonight these two warriors will fight without the constraint of time. My intelligence agencies — which are far more competent than the CIA, I assure you — tell me this could be the match of the night.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) with Big Stoke vs. Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR made this deeply personal when their associate Big Stoke threw powder into the eyes of the Bucks' father, and then FTR dragged Matt and Nick Jackson's brother Malachi over the barricade and delivered a spike piledriver while the Bucks were forced to watch. Comrades! That is the kind of ruthless tactic that even I find distasteful, and I nationalized a political rival's favorite taco cart.

The Bucks earned this shot by winning a 3-Way #1 Contenders match on Dynamite, and now they want revenge AND a record-setting fourth AEW World Tag Team Championship. This is the fifth tag team meeting between these legendary squads, with the series tied 2-2. The last time they met, the Bucks won a ladder match at Dynasty 2024. FTR put both Bucks through tables on Dynamite this week, so the Jackson brothers may be worse for wear, but never underestimate a man fighting for his family, comrades. That is something I learned when the CIA tried to repo my cousin's yacht.

AEW World Trios Championship Match: Don Callis Family (AEW International Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, TNT Champion "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) vs. "The Jet" Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey & Místico

The Don Callis Family stole the AEW World Trios Titles two weeks ago on Dynamite when they ambushed "The Jet" Kevin Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Hangman Adam Page, then forced an impromptu title match later that night with help from MJF. Now, with Page focused on his Texas Death Match, the legendary Místico steps in to join JetSpeed in their quest to reclaim the gold. "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis are a terrifyingly talented trio, but Bailey has sworn vengeance after Fletcher retained the TNT Championship over him with help from his stablemates.

Comrades, Don Callis reminds me of every CIA operative I've ever met — always scheming, always manipulating, always wearing a slightly too-expensive suit. The difference is that Callis is entertaining. Tonight, the forces of justice ride again with Místico providing that extra bit of lucha libre magic. ¡Viva la revolución!

AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship: The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and TBS Champion Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. MegaKross ("Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross)

Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale, the Babes of Wrath, have been battling "Megasus" Megan Bayne and "Colossal" Lena Kross for what feels like ages, but ever since Kross aligned with Bayne and Penelope Ford at Grand Slam Australia, MegaKross has been an undeniably dominant force. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, Nightingale and Kross will have already fought for the TBS Championship on Zero Hour earlier in the evening! Nightingale is embracing the grind of double duty like a true champion of the people.

This is the kind of socialist work ethic I admire, comrades. Two matches in one night? Nightingale is like me during election season — except her victories are legitimate and not predetermined by the fact that I am the only candidate on the ballot.

Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) vs. Brody King

Swerve Strickland took exception to Kenny Omega calling Brody King "The Most Dangerous Man in AEW" and has been on a violent mission to prove that distinction belongs to him. Swerve choked Omega with a chain, drove him through the announce table, and then choked King with the same chain. But King broke the chain with his bare hands on Dynamite, which is the kind of power move that makes dictators nervous, comrades. Prince Nana will be in Swerve's corner, but can even his scheming overcome the raw, terrifying power of Brody King in his own backyard of Los Angeles?

Andrade El Ídolo vs. ROH World Champion Bandido

Andrade has been on an absolutely scorching run since returning to action for the Don Callis Family at the start of 2026, including back-to-back Dynamite main event victories over Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega. Now he faces Bandido, the ROH World Champion, in what is incredibly their first-ever one-on-one meeting anywhere! Bandido has shown reverence for Andrade, but Andrade disrespectfully dismissed Bandido as nothing more than an "Andrade El Ídolo fan" and had no problem with RPG Vice attacking Bandido after his Collision main event win over Máscara Dorada.

Comrades, as someone who has attended many lucha libre shows in my presidential luxury box, I can tell you that these two are going to tear the house down. This is the kind of dream match that makes professional wrestling the greatest art form in the world — and yes, I include the socialist realist murals I commissioned for my palace.

Everyone Barred from Ringside: "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir have been at each other's throats since Blood & Guts last November, battling through mixed tags, tournament matches, and even a hair match that saw Wheeler Yuta get his head shaved. Their only singles encounter ended in a disqualification, so now they meet again with everyone barred from ringside — no Death Riders, no Conglomeration, and no citrus-based humans (and yes, comrades, that is a real stipulation that needed to be made).

This reminds me of the time I challenged the CIA station chief to a one-on-one duel with the stipulation that neither of us could bring backup. He brought backup anyway. The CIA has no honor, comrades. Fortunately, I had also brought backup, because I too have no honor, but at least I am honest about it, which is honorable in its own way, no?

Tornado Trios Match: Roderick Strong, Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. The Dogs ("War Ready" Gabe Kidd, "100 Proof" Clark Connors, and David Finlay)

Gabe Kidd promised to have Darby Allin "pushing up daisies," and things escalated when "100 Proof" Clark Connors arrived as Kidd's ally, Orange Cassidy backed up Allin, and then David Finlay showed up to give the Dogs the numbers advantage. After the Dogs continued their beatdowns following a tag match win on Dynamite, Roderick Strong returned to even the odds and join the fight. Now all six men collide in a Tornado Trios Match, which means all six competitors are legal at the same time. This is going to be absolute chaos, comrades, and I am HERE for it.

A tornado match is the professional wrestling equivalent of a socialist revolution — everyone is in the fight at the same time, and the people with the strongest collective will prevails!

AEW Revolution Zero Hour Pre-Show Preview

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW National Championship

Ricochet, the inaugural AEW National Champion, must defend his title against TWENTY other competitors in this over-the-top-rope battle royale. Since winning the title at Full Gear, Ricochet has defended the championship seven times across AEW, ROH, CMLL, NJPW, and RevPro like a true traveling champion. Among the confirmed challengers are former TNT Champions "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa and "Jungle" Jack Perry, with more participants still to be announced.

Comrades, twenty-against-one odds are something I face every time I attend a UN summit, and yet here I am, still in power. Ricochet called this "the most preposterous thing that has ever happened," and while I would argue that the time the CIA tried to assassinate me with an exploding cigar was more preposterous, I take his point. This is going to be an incredible way to kick off the show!

TBS Championship: TBS Champion Willow Nightingale (c) vs. "Colossal" Lena Kross

Nightingale begins her double-duty evening by defending the TBS Championship against Lena Kross, who has been on a tear since aligning with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Nightingale is coming off successful defenses in England and on Dynamite against CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone, and she's not slowing down. This is the first of two matches between Nightingale and Kross tonight, with the Women's World Tag Team Championship bout coming later on the main card.

BOOM & DOOM ("Big Boom" AJ and Q.T. Marshall) vs. The Infantry (ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) of Shane Taylor Promotions

Shane Taylor Promotions has been dominating ROH as the ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Champions for nearly 200 days. After STP retained over TMDK on ROH this week but continued their assault after the bell, "Big Boom" AJ and Q.T. Marshall ran them off! Now BOOM & DOOM reunites to face Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo of STP on the Revolution pre-show in Los Angeles.

AEW Revolution Start Time and How to Watch

Comrades, here is everything you need to know to watch tonight's spectacle:

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT for the main Revolution card. AEW Zero Hour begins one hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT.

Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

How to Watch the Main Show: AEW Revolution is available on HBO Max, for a discounted pay-per-view rate for subscribers, in the United States! For more information on how to order, visit HBO Max. The show is also available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and other streaming and pay-per-view platforms. For international viewers, visit MyAEW, AEW's new streaming service available outside the US and Canada, for ordering information.

How to Watch Zero Hour: The Zero Hour pre-show airs FREE on HBO Max, YouTube, Amazon Prime, X, MyAEW, and Facebook!

Now if you'll excuse me, comrades, I need to go prepare my viewing bunker. I've got a satellite dish that I may or may not have "borrowed" from a CIA surveillance station pointed directly at Los Angeles, a cooler full of beverages that would make even the most decadent capitalist blush, and enough snacks to survive a full socialist revolution. Tonight, AEW Revolution is going to deliver, and El Presidente will be watching every single moment. Enjoy the show, comrades, and remember: the revolution WILL be televised!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!