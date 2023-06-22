Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: adam cole, aew, AEW Dynamite, mjf, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rips Off WWE With Adam Cole and MJF Odd Couple Tag Team

AEW stole WWE's odd couple tag team storyline by pairing Adam Cole and MJF, and now Tony Khan is employing wildlife to torment The Chadster! 🤯💔

Hey, hey, hey! Fellow WWE enthusiasts, it's your pal, The Chadster here, ready to share The Chadster's unbiased take on the latest AEW Dynamite shenanigans. Now, the topic we're gonna be discussing today is how MJF and Adam Cole have been paired together in an odd couple tag team following a segment on AEW Dynamite last night, which is such a rip off of great WWE storylines of the past. 😒 Auughh man! So unfair!

So last night, we had Adam Cole coming to the ring to address MJF and demand a rematch against him. Of course, MJF, being the coward he is, refused the rematch. Then, Tony Schiavone announced they would both form an odd couple tag team for the blind eliminator tag team tournament. 🤦‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Pairing two rivals together as a tag team is a tried and tested wrestling trope that WWE perfected. Remember how Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels won the tag team titles back in the day while they were feuding? That's WWE's intellectual property, and Tony Khan is once again stealing it. AEW is ripping off WWE and disrespecting them at the same time. 😡

Now, when this segment ended last night, The Chadster was so cheesed off that The Chadster threw a White Claw seltzer at the television. Unfortunately, thanks to Tony Khan cheesing The Chadster off so badly, The Chadster missed, and the seltzer went right out a nearby window and hit a raccoon. Now angry and drunk, the raccoon leapt through the window and terrorized The Chadster as The Chadster tried to get it out of the house, all while Keighleyanne ignored The Chadster and texted that guy Gary. 😥

The Chadster tried everything, from chasing the raccoon with a broom to throwing leftover snacks as bait, but the raccoon only seemed more enraged. Despite the barrage of furniture flying, claw swipes, and terrified Chadster screams, Keighleyanne was unbothered by the raccoon debacle and continued texting Gary. 🙃 Clearly, Tony Khan was responsible for this wildlife fiasco. That raccoon must have been on Tony Khan's payroll, sent to humiliate The Chadster. Well, it worked, but The Chadster will one day have his revenge! 💔

So, there we have it, folks, another example of how 𝘈𝘌𝘞 keeps trying to one-up WWE with stolen ideas while putting their own smug spin on it, and enlisting the help of vindictive raccoons! The Chadster tried to enjoy watching the show in the trusty Mazda Miata, but even then, The Chadster couldn't shake the feeling that Tony Khan was watching from somewhere, just waiting for a chance to torment The Chadster more. 😣 It's time for Tony Khan to stop stealing WWE's ideas, and more importantly, stop tormenting The Chadster! 😩

Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger would surely agree with The Chadster. But do they also have Tony Khan-induced raccoon attacks to deal with? One can only guess. In conclusion, The Chadster is here to expose the indiscretions of AEW, defend the sanctity of WWE, and bring unbiased journalism to the wrestling world! ✊ Until next time!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!