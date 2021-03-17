AEW Star Set for WWE's After the Bell Podcast This Week

A recent star of AEW Dynamite is set to appear on this week's edition of WWE's After the Bell podcast with Vic Joseph and Corey Graves. The star in question: Eric Bischoff, who recently appeared as a member of the wrestling press to ask a question of Chris Jericho and MJF during the Inner Circle town hall a few months ago on AEW Dynamite. Bischoff also appeared earlier in 2020 as the moderator of a debate between Jericho and Orange Cassidy.

But now, Bischoff will return to WWE to appear on the After the Bell podcast. A press release from WWE.com contains the deets:

Eric Bischoff joins WWE After the Bell this week He's back, and better than ever. Eric Bischoff, the controversial WCW head who famously squared off against WWE during the legendary Monday Night War of the 1990s, joins Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on a must-listen WWE After the Bell this week. As "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Week takes over the WWE Universe, Bischoff recounts his on-screen — and off-screen — rivalry with Austin, the Superstar he infamously fired from WCW just years before he would change the WWE landscape forever during The Attitude Era. Plus, Bischoff goes into detail on what it was like to become Raw General Manager, gives his candid thoughts on the WCW/ECW invasion of WWE and what it was like to face The Texas Rattlesnake in Austin's final match on Raw. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Listen and subscribe on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts!

WWE allowing Bischoff on their podcast when he has recently appeared on their rival's show marks a change in behavior for the company, which in the past has allegedly banned WWE stars from appearing on Vickie Guererro's podcast after she appeared on Dynamite. Guererro has since become a semi-regular character on the show.