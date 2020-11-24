AEW Stars to Perform A Christmas Story Table Read for TNT/TBS Tie-In

Fans of corporate brand synergy rejoice: All Elite Wrestling has something big planned for the holiday season this year. In conjunction with TNT and TBS's plans to air the classic (but overrated) Christmas film, A Christmas Story, for 24 straight hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, an annual holiday tradition, AEW will have its own pro wrestling stars perform a table reading of the movie's script.

"In celebration of 24 Hours of "A Christmas Story" starting Christmas Eve on TNT & TBS, we are doing a table read of the movie with #AEW stars," the AEW on TNT Twitter account announced. "But we need YOUR HELP to cast some open roles. Check out the matchups in this thread and vote for your favorite!"

Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have already been chosen as the mom and day, while Good Ol' Jim Ross will play the narrator. But the other roles will apparently be decided by fans voting in a series of Twitter polls featuring two AEW stars pitted against each other. The choices are:

No word on where or when this will air, or whether it will even air in its entirety or be broken into clips, but go ahead and vote in the polls to make sure the casting is done right.