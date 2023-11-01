Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Doja Cat, wrestling

AEW Tag Teams With Doja Cat For Women's Division Commercial

Join El Presidente as he explores AEW's fiery new ad spot, shaking up the wrestling arena with Doja Cat and socialism!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your ever-vigilant leader, El Presidente, broadcasting to you live from my opulent jacuzzi bolted onto the side of a zeppelin, soaring high above the majestic Andes. Today, I bring you news as fresh as a Cuban cigar, straight from the fiery arena of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Breaking the usual monotony of the American CIA trying to sneak into my secret underground wrestling ring (do not tell them about Tuesday night taco specials, please), AEW has just given them another reason to keep their eyes glued to the screen. The wrestling network has released a new ad spot promoting their women's division. And comrades, let me tell you, it is a sight fiercer than Fidel Castro in a thumb wrestling match.

The ad spot features none other than the bombastic music video for 'Paint the Town Red' by the American sensation, Doja Cat, interspersed with clips of AEW stars singing and vamping to the music. Now, don't get El Presidente wrong – I have much to despise about the capitalist regime, but give me a catchy Doja Cat tune, and I will rain down socialist doctrine upon you like dropkicks at a luchador festival.

The alignment of AEW with an American pop icon like Doja Cat isn't completely unexpected. After a tête-à-tête with my grand chess rival, the infamous Kim Jong Un, he reaffirmed my belief that wrestling and pop culture walk hand in hand, much like him and Dennis Rodman.

Indeed, like the contentious, ever-morphing landscape of professional wrestling, Doja Cat too has been considered problematic by some. But then again, so is Tony Khan's booking of the AEW Women's division. Yet, much like a well-executed suplex, the pairing of the two has a peculiar, chaotic elegance that even eludes my friend Putin's chess strategies. It's intriguing, it's fiery, it's a match potentially made in wrestling heaven… or at least in the backstage of a wrestling arena.

And yes, it's true that Doja Cat and I have our own little story of conflict, comrades. This past blistering summer when Doja lashed out at her loving fans, who affectionately dub themselves "Kittenz," I was, understandably, quite miffed, leading the chapter of the Doja Cat fan club in my country (where I was elected unanimously). However, in a surprise twist that would make Vince McMahon himself spit out his protein shake in shock, Doja sent yours truly – El Presidente – a personal message on Instagram. Doja Cat herself endorsed my divine right to continue calling myself a "Kitten" and also my next run for president in my country's very legitimate elections!

Coming back to the ad spot, it exudes a revolutionary strength, akin to the spirit of Che Guevara but clad in spandex and top-rope moves. The women are painting the town red, not with literally brushes, but with their talent, charisma and passion. An evolution of women in wrestling, so robust, it would make Karl Marx tap out!

Indeed, it's wonderful that AEW is informally pivoting towards a more socialist balance of power, putting the women's division in the limelight they deserve, and even tapping mainstream music to promote it. I have always admired their spirit of equality, even if capitalism taints their business operations. Such small steps towards socialism are to be commended in a world that often underscores their value.

On the televised battlefield, terms like strength, dominance, and power aren't exclusive to the men anymore. The AEW women are rising and they are here to topple the status quo and paint the town red. Here's to a wave of revolution, one powerbomb at a time.

Remember, comrades, in the words of El Presidente, "a wrestling ring is always round, symbolizing that the fight for equality is never-ending!" Keep up with your leader and tune in to AEW women's division. Until then, I'll be here, floating in my jacuzzi, dodging low-flying CIA drones. Viva La Revolución, comrades!

