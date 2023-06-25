Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, forbidden door, njpw, wrestling

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Preview: International Collusion Against WWE

The Chadster exposes AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door 2023 as an unholy coalition hell-bent on bullying WWE and ruining The Chadster's life! 🤬😩

Bad afternoon, WWE fans! 😏 It's your favorite wrestling blogger, The Chadster, back again with another report on the horrendous happenings in the world of professional wrestling. Today, The Chadster is going to be talking about the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door show, and boy, does The Chadster have a lot to say about this one! 😤 This is the culmination of three straight days of AEW torture, with AEW Rampage on Friday, AEW Collision on Saturday, and now finally, the big PPV tonight.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Full Card

To give you a full idea of what we're dealing with here, Forbidden Door 2023 has a jam-packed main card featuring ten disrespectful matches that are carefully designed to CHEESE THE CHADSTER OFF AND RUIN HIS LIFE! Aughh man! So unfair! Let's dive right in:

In the AEW World Championship Match, MJF (c) will face Hiroshi Tanahashi, and let The Chadster tell you, it's so disrespectful how they're flaunting this international collaboration in Vince McMahon's face! Then there's the Dream Match between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada, two of the best wrestlers in the world clearly trying to steal the spotlight from WWE. 😡

As for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match between Kenny Omega (c) and Will Ospreay, The Chadster can't comprehend why they're pushing each other when both of them could be shining in WWE instead! 😠 The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match features SANADA (c) going up against Jungle Boy, and honestly, Jungle Boy doesn't even deserve to be in the same ring as a seasoned champion like SANADA, though neither one could hold a candle to the best WWE Superstars! 😒

The AEW International Championship Match is just a mess with Orange Cassidy (c), Zack Sabre Jr., Katsuyori Shibata, and Daniel Garcia all scrambling for the spotlight in a disruptive 4-Way match. 🙄 And don't even get The Chadster started on the 5-on-5 Grudge Match, featuring Blackpool Combat Club (Moxley, Castagnoli & Yuta), Takeshita, and Umino vs. The Elite (Page, Matt & Nick Jackson), Eddie Kingston, and Ishii – a blatant display of wrestlers from rival companies ganging up against WWE! 😠

Things don't get better with the Trios Bout, featuring Darby Allin, Sting, & Tetsuya Naito going up against Le Suzuki Gods (Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, & Sammy Guevara) – all of whom could be showcasing their talents on WWE programming. The Chadster is cheesed off! 😡 The AEW Women's World Championship Match with Toni Storm (c) vs. Willow Nightingale is yet another example of AEW stealing talent from WWE and should be seen as a betrayal. 😩

In the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Quarter-Final Match, CM Punk and Satoshi Kojima will square off, proving that AEW is willing to use WWE's bitter history with Owen Hart for their own gain – so disrespectful! 😔 And finally, in the Singles Match between Adam Cole and Tom Lawlor, former NXT Champion Cole facing the skilled "Filthy" Tom Lawlor is just another blatant example of an ex-WWE superstar defecting to the enemy. 😠

As if that wasn't enough to cheese off The Chadster, there are *four* more matches on the Zero Hour pre-show! 😑 There's an Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Quarter-Final match with Athena taking on Billie Starkz, a trios match with Mogul Embassy vs. CHAOS, another trios match with The United Empire vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon, and a singles match with Stu Grayson vs. El Phantasmo! 🙄

The Chadster's Take

But here's the thing that has The Chadster seriously cheesed off about Forbidden Door 2023. 😠 It seems that AEW and NJPW are forming an international coalition to bully WWE for the second time with this PPV. They're taking this travesty to Toronto, which makes THREE countries all against WWE. 😡 And just to rub salt in the wound, Forbidden Door 2023 is going up against WWE's A&E documentaries! Could this be any more unfair against WWE?! 🤬

And let The Chadster tell you, Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster is not restricted to AEW's disrespectful wrestling shows. Just listen to the Chadster inform you about a terrible incident that occurred this morning. The Chadster went to the gas station to pick up extra White Claw seltzer for tonight because, let's face it, The Chadster's probably gonna have to throw a lot of it at the TV during this atrocious event. 🍻 But get this! On the way home, The Chadster kept seeing Tony Khan in the rearview mirror, following The Chadster in various vehicles! 😱 First, he was in a motorcycle, then a big truck, before switching to a black SUV. Every time The Chadster caught a glimpse of Khan in the mirror, he would turn around, but it would be a regular, non-Tony-Khan person driving the vehicle. How was Tony Khan doing this?!

Shaking and confused, The Chadster tried to outrun Tony, pushing his beloved Mazda Miata to the limit and cranking Smash Mouth on the stereo, passing through orange cones, but Tony Khan just wouldn't let up! Eventually, The Chadster lost him behind a gigantic truck carrying logs, but the fear of Tony Khan's crazy obsession with The Chadster will never go away. 😰 Why is Tony Khan so obsessed with The Chadster?! This has gone too far for far too long! Leave The Chadster alone! 😫

How to Watch Forbidden Door

Well, if even after reading all of that you're absolutely dead set on watching Forbidden Door 2023 (which The Chadster strongly advises against), you can catch it tonight on PPV, streaming on Bleacher Report in the U.S. and Canada (small consolation: at least the stream will be poor quality since it's Bleacher Report), and on various streaming services such as Fite TV and NJPW World internationally. And to make matters worse, The Chadster is being forced to cover this offensive PPV live by his boss, Ray Flook, a man who is definitely on Tony Khan's payroll and probably being paid in pizza, so check back tonight for more disgusted rants on the disrespectful antics of Tony Khan and the Forbidden Door crew. 😒

Remember, The Chadster is a proud member and founder of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club, along with fellow members Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, so you know that everything The Chadster says is 💯% factual and unbiased. Keep it real, folks! ✌️ 'Til next time, this is The Chadster, signing off!

