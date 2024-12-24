Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Marvel, TV | Tagged: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., agents of shield, Marvel Studios, mcu

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Winderbaum's Interesting MCU Canon Reponse

It sounds like Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum hasn't given up on seeing how Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could fit into the main MCU.

As we've already seen, and are about to see in a big way in March 2025 when Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio-starring Daredevil: Born Again debuts, Marvel Studios' MCU has been making some big moves to embrace Netflix's run of Marvel shows (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron First, The Punisher, and The Defenders). But what about Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? The beloved ABC series (as well as Agent Carter) still exists in this weird limbo place with question marks still surrounding what its rightful place is in the new MCU world order (despite the complication created during the finale of Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye) and now just as a "multiverse" series.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, addressed the issue earlier this year (more on that below), and he had more to share on the topic during a recent interview. "Well, I'll tell you this and put it to you like this. It's exciting for me to think about how to square those ABC shows with the canon. That, to me, if you know me and the way my brain works, that is fun territory to imagine," Winderbaum shared with ScreenRant, taking the interviewer up on their offer for a breakdown of where the episodes would fit in terms of the MCU timeline. Considering what he's been able to do with Netflix's Marvel shows, those words from Winderbaum sound pretty promising, if not at least hopeful.

During a previous interview from back in August promoting Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, Winderbaum addressed the MCU status of the beloved series – one that Winderbaum has a fondness for, too. "I think that 'Agents of 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' is a really great show, and there was a long time where some of the best reveals in that show were during the 'Winter Soldier' era where Hydra emerges, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh!' I remember that feeling, even knowing what was happening, just being a fan, [going] 'It really is connected!' I think that there is, in a crazy way; like you said, it does feel like it fits into The Multiverse Saga in an incredible way," Winderblaum shared. "I want to go down this road with you, you know I do, but we're just gonna take a deep breath for a second. Just know that I love that cast, I love Clark Gregg, and I love that show."

