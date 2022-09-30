AHS: NYC, Saraya/AEW, Grendel, Noah/Daily Show: BCTV Daily Dispatch

She calls me from the cold/Just when I was low/Feeling short of stable/All that she intends/And all she keeps inside/Isn't on the label/She says she's ashamed/Can she take me for a while?/Can I be a friend?/We'll forget the past/Or maybe I'm not able/And I break at the bend/We're here and now/Will we ever be again?/'Cause I have found/All that shimmers in this world is sure to fade/Away again… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Fuel for "Shimmer" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looks at Trevor Noah announcing he's departing Comedy Central's The Daily Show, FX Networks confirming American Horror Story Season 11 will be "AHS: NYC," Saraya making a painfully awkward TBS' AEW Dynamite debut, and Netflix's Grendel star Abubakr Ali posting on the streaming service passing on the series.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Hulu's Bit Size Halloween, MUBI's The Kingdom Exodus, Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, The CW's The Winchesters, FXX's Archer, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, HBO Max's "House of Halloween," The CW's Walker Independence, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Paramount Network's Yellowstone & lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Friday, September 30, 2022:

Trevor Noah Expected to Announce The Daily Show Departure (UPDATE)

Hulu Bite Size Halloween Season 3 Trailer Previews 20 Spooky Shorts

The Kingdom Exodus: Lars von Trier Cult Series Hits MUBI in November

Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Provides Exciting First Look

Grendel Star Abubakr Ali Shares Thoughts on Netflix Passing on Series

The Winchesters Cast on "Supernatural" Connections; "Hunter Hippie"

Archer Season 13 E07 Trailer: In Sterling's Defense? They Started It

Saraya Made Her AEW Dynamite Debut Last Night; It Didn't Go Well

Star Trek: Lower Decks Shares S03E06 Deep Space 9 Images (SPOILERS)

HBO Max Unleashes "House of Halloween" Spotlight Page This Weekend

Walker Independence Update: The CW Releases S01E02 Images & Overview

American Horror Story: NYC Confirmed; AHS Returns This October

Mythic Quest: Apple TV+ Launching Season 3 This November

Rick and Morty S06E05 Sneak Peek: Rick Has Jerry Going "Sailor Moon"

Saturday Night Live Host Miles Teller on How SNL Week Is Going

The Walking Dead: Dead City Images; "Epic" Rick/Michonne Spinoff Tease

Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer: That's GOVERNOR John Dutton Now

Grendel, Gaiman, She-Hulk, WBD, AHS: NYC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.