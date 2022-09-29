Rick and Morty S06E05 Sneak Peek: Rick Has Jerry Going "Sailor Moon"

With only days to go until the next chapter in the sixth season adventures of Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, now seems about as good of a time as any for a preview of what S06E05 "Final DeSmithation" has to offer. And it appears we're getting a Rick & Jerry adventure (at least for one of the storylines), as the duo needs to change their looks if they want to break into a Fortune 500 company. To do that (and save a few bucks in the process), Rick's going to need to hit Jerry with a "Sailor Moon" transformation in a preview that offers some additional details on what the duo is dealing with.

Now here's your look at a sneak peek of what's about to hit our screens this weekend:

And here's a look back to the original promo for this Sunday's episode, S06E05 "Final DeSmithation":

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: