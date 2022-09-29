Grendel, Gaiman, She-Hulk, WBD, AHS: NYC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Come along and ride on a fantastic voyage/Slide slide slippity-slide/I'm hittin' switches on the block in a '65/Come along and ride on a fantastic voyage/Slide slide slippity-slide/Ain't no valley low enough or a mountain high… for the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Coolio (RIP) for "Fantastic Voyage" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looks at Grendel actor Andy Mientus revealing that an entire season was filmed before it was passed on, big clues coming together on American Horror Story Season 11 ("AHS: NYC"?), Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters demanding justice for her car in a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law preview, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav pushing back on merger rumors, Neil Gaiman revealing his Michael Sheen & David Tennant-involved world domination plan, Adult Swim losing some shows from its website as Warner Bros. Discovery's cutting moves continue, and Netflix releasing the episode titles for Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's Superman & Lois, Amazon's The Boys, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's This Little Show Of Mine, Apple TV+'s Time Bandits, AMC's The Walking Dead, The CW's Walker, AMC's Mayfair Witches, Orphan Black: Echoes & Straight Man; Audible's The Sandman: Act III, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Amazon's THEM, Crunchyroll's weekend update, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, September 29, 2022:

Saturday Night Live S48: Miles Teller, Featured Cast at SNL Read-Thru

Grendel Actor Shares Thoughts, Confirms "Entire Season" Was Filmed

Superman & Lois Director Tom Cavanagh Shares Looks at Season 3 Filming

The Boys: Vought, G Fuel Compound V Energy Drink May Have Side Effects

American Horror Story Season 11 AHS: NYC? Director Confirms Details

AEW Dynamite Bullies WWE With 3 Title Matches in Philly Tonight

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S01E07 Preview: Jen's Car Needs An Apology

Trailer: Ellyn Daniels' This Little Show Of Mine To Launch Next Week

Warner Bros Discovery "Absolutely" Not For Sale: WBD CEO David Zaslav

Time Bandits: Lisa Kudrow & More Join Taika Waititi, Apple Series Cast

All Four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are On This Production Cel

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer: Eugene on Trial; Mercer on Offense

Heritage Invites You To Sit With Beavis and Butt-Head

Walker Season 3 Update: S03E02 "Sittin' on a Rainbow" Images Released

Mayfair Witches, Straight Man & Orphan Black: Echoes Images Released

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Renews Anne Rice Adapt for Season 2

The Sandman: Act III – Audible Releases Audio Drama's Next Installment

Neil Gaiman World Domination Involves Michael Sheen & David Tennant

Blade Runner, Lazor Wulf, Shenmue, Tigtone, Fena Off Adult Swim Site

Them: The Scare Teaser Finds Season 2 Heading to 1991 Los Angeles

Avatar: TLA, Grendel, Wednesday, Secret Invasion, Sheen & More: BCTVDD

Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix Solves Mystery of Volume 3 Episode Titles

My Hero Academia, Spy x Family & More Fuel Big Crunchyroll Weekend

