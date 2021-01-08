Alex De Campi Signs Executive Producer Role For New TV Series

Bleeding Cool has been happy to cover the latest adventures of Alex De Campi, comic book writer and novelist over the years. From writing the sweetest My Little Pony comics through Archie Vs Predator to the extreme Grindhouse comic and Dracula Motherfu**er graphic novel, from the sex-filled Scottish Boy novel to the medium-reinventing Valentine, and her music videos for everyone from Amanda Palmer to The Puppini Sisters. We even hosted her Uncanny Valley Girl series of columns that took apart digital comics as a medium. I have said before that comic books is ridiculously lucky to have her as a writer, on a level of the likes of Alan Moore, or Grant Morrison, even if she has been accused of having not played well with certain publishers, creators (although still seems to get along with most of them) and even readers. I'd say she doesn't suffer fools gladly, but she seems to suffer me most of the time. Well, it looks like comic books' loss may be television's gain.

In the last hour, Alex De Campi tweeted that she has just signed an executive producer deal on a new TV series for a major studio. She writes;

"It's weird because this week is clearly awful but also: I closed my first deal as EP on a series for a major studio, based on a book of mine that hasn't even come out yet that bit was pretty good. Also there are like… several more in progress we work slowly for years and then everything ends up happening in the same quarter, RIP my schedule. I feel guilty trying to celebrate my accomplishments at a time like this but also I HAVE WORKED SO F-CKING HARD TO GET HERE."

While also reminding creators of all stripes "Kids, keep all the secondary rights of your books. "Creator co-owned" won't get you anything but a pat on the head."

As Steven T Seagle says, thanks but no thanks.