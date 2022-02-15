Alexa Bliss Cured of Mental Illness on Raw Before Elimination Chamber

Good news for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss! The Goddess has been given a clean mental bill of health ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV, which is great news, because Bliss announced on WWE Raw last night that she will be the final entrant in the women's Elimination Chamber match, alongside Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Nikki Ash.

Bliss, who became mentally unstable after the firing of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the middle of the two of them doing a gimmick together, had been seeing a therapist for weeks on WWE Raw in hopes of curing her belief that an evil, magical doll named Lily was talking to her had granted her supernatural powers. Though Bliss didn't seem to show much progress during the sessions, on WWE Raw last night, the doctor gave Bliss a copy of the doll and sent her on her way. Bliss announced she would enter the Elimination Chamber match afterward.

But it wasn't all quack medical segments on WWE Raw last night. There was also… a toga party! Riddle drove the toga party segment, which he promoted throughout the show, after defeating Raw tag team champions Alpha Academy in a Quiz Bowl last week with partner Randy Orton. Unfortunately, Alpha Academy attacked Riddle to end the party. Some might complain that the silly segment did nothing to promote the upcoming PPV, but at least WWE has moved on from rehashing their own tired storylines over and over and instead have begun rehashing the storylines of the 1978 film Animal House.

Alpha Academy went on to win a meaningless match against The Mysterios.

WWE Raw also brought the romance this week, as Reggie and Dana Brooke went on a platonic Valentine's Day date. Unfortunately, the date ended with Reggie pinning Brooke — and not in the fun way — to win the 24/7 Championship.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more exciting WWE Raw coverage. Well, as exciting as possible. It is WWE Raw, after all.

